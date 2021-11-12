Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Sayward Capital Corp. (TSXV: SAWC.P) ("Sayward") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Field Safe Solutions Inc. ("Field Safe") and pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") requirements, it has filed a filing statement dated November 12, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") on SEDAR.

For further information regarding the Qualifying Transaction, readers are strongly encouraged to review the Filing Statement as well as Sayward's news releases dated July 28, 2021, September 21, 2021, November 2, 2021 and November 8, 2021, all of which are available under Sayward's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sayward

Sayward is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA") and is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV. Sayward has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. Sayward's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV.

About Field Safe

Field Safe is a privately-held corporation existing under the ABCA, incorporated on March 20, 2014. Field Safe is a Canadian software as a service company located in Calgary, Alberta that provides an easy-to-use worker safety platform that connects workers, improves safety, optimizes operations and lowers costs. Field Safe has been experiencing rapid growth which is illustrated through a 2,225% revenue increase from 2017 to 2020. Field Safe is a leader in the digital safety space and has 10 Fortune 1000 Companies that currently use their digital safety platform, including one of Canada's largest LNG projects.

Further Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to Sayward and Field Safe was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV final acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. The Qualifying Transaction cannot close until the required Field Safe shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular of Field Safe or the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Sayward should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact:

Luke Caplette, Director

Sayward Capital Corp.

Email: lukecaplette@hotmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103292