Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste “Bombenmeldung”
12.11.2021 | 19:31
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DJ AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES (GOVG) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

November 12, 2021

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX JP MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 15th, 2021 - Ex-date: November 16th, 2021 - Payment date: November 18th, 2021

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. 

ETF Name                 ISIN code  Sedol  TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share 
                           UK code code date  currency  (in share class currency) 
AMUNDI INDEX JP MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES LU2355200796 BLD3B76 GOVG 18/11/ GBP     0,08 
- UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)                   2021

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2355200796 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     GOVG 
LEI Code:   2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 
Sequence No.: 126765 
EQS News ID:  1248825 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248825&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2021 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
