DJ AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

November 12, 2021

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX JP MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 15th, 2021 - Ex-date: November 16th, 2021 - Payment date: November 18th, 2021

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share UK code code date currency (in share class currency) AMUNDI INDEX JP MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES LU2355200796 BLD3B76 GOVG 18/11/ GBP 0,08 - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) 2021

The Board of Directors

