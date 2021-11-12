DJ SberBank: Sber divesting MF Technologies

Sberbank (SBER) SberBank: Sber divesting MF Technologies 12-Nov-2021

Sber divesting MF Technologies

November 12, 2021 Sber announces the signing of legally binding documents to sell 36% of shares in MF Technologies, which controls 57.3% of Mail.Ru Group Limited (VK) voting shares, to Gazprombank. The value of the deal will be RUB 12.8 bn.

MF Technologies is a joint venture with the mission to implement projects in the digital economy field. The deal is scheduled to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2021 after all the approvals are obtained.

November 12, 2021