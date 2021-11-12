Anzeige
Freitag, 12.11.2021
Ad-hoc: Rallyeauslöser – Heute die nächste "Bombenmeldung"
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
12.11.21
19:24 Uhr
16,450 Euro
-0,900
-5,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,45016,65021:48
16,50016,70021:58
Dow Jones News
12.11.2021 | 20:55
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SberBank: Sber divesting MF Technologies

DJ SberBank: Sber divesting MF Technologies

Sberbank (SBER) SberBank: Sber divesting MF Technologies 12-Nov-2021 / 22:22 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sber divesting MF Technologies

November 12, 2021 Sber announces the signing of legally binding documents to sell 36% of shares in MF Technologies, which controls 57.3% of Mail.Ru Group Limited (VK) voting shares, to Gazprombank. The value of the deal will be RUB 12.8 bn.

MF Technologies is a joint venture with the mission to implement projects in the digital economy field. The deal is scheduled to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2021 after all the approvals are obtained.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SBER 
LEI Code:    549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126769 
EQS News ID:  1248844 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248844&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2021 14:22 ET (19:22 GMT)

