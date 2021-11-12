Shackleton.com: World First: Adaptive Explorer Martin Hewitt Embarks Sunday 14th November On Unsupported Trek To The South Pole

Hewitt takes on the challenge to be the first disabled person to trek from the Antarctic coast to the South Pole, unsupported and unassisted

Hewitt aims to complete the 1,000KM polar trek in 45 days arriving at the South Pole ahead of the centenary of legendary polar explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton's death

Hewitt and record-breaking polar explorer, Louis Rudd , will haul all the food and equipment needed for the mission in a 95kg pulk

Trekking to the South Pole marks the penultimate phase of the Adaptive Grand Slam: Hewitt's mission to climb the highest peak on every continent and walk to both poles to inspire others to push their boundaries and achieve their potential

OAXHACA, Chile, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Hewitt, founder of accessible exploring charity Adaptive Grand Slam and Louis Rudd, Director of Expeditions at Shackleton , have embarked on a world first polar mission, aiming for Hewitt to become the first disabled person to reach the South Pole unsupported and unassisted from the Antarctic coast.

Hewitt's arrival at the South Pole will mark a significant step in the completion of the Adaptive Grand Slam (AGS), an adaptation of the infamous Explorers Grand Slam , which sees explorers trek to both poles and climb the seven highest mountain peaks on each continent.

To date, Hewitt and a team of disabled adventurers have overcome adversity and their various disabilities to successfully reach the North Pole unsupported and summited Mount Denali, Mount Elbrus, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Aconcagua and Mount Everest, to inspire others with life-long injuries and disabilities to achieve their potential.

After sustaining a life-changing injury during military service resulting in the paralysis of his right arm, Hewitt established the AGS foundation to train and develop disabled teams to tackle extreme expeditions and challenges, supported by professional expedition leaders, to help members of the disabled community regain confidence, independence and meaningful occupation.

In Antarctica, Hewitt will be guided by Louis Rudd, a record-breaking polar adventurer who became the first Briton to traverse Antarctica solo, unsupported and unassisted in 2018.

Following months of meticulous preparation and extensive training designed to simulate Antarctica's uniquely challenging conditions, Hewitt and Rudd aim to complete the 1,000KM trek in just 45 days.

As an unsupported and unassisted trek, the pair will haul all the food and equipment needed for the polar mission on a specially-designed 95kg pulk. After reaching the Pole, they will then attempt to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

To accomplish the gruelling challenge and withstand one of the coldest climates on earth, the team will trek using Shackleton's Expedition Pulk Suit, which is specifically designed to protect them from the elements where temperatures can routinely reach -40°.

On his departure, Martin Hewitt said "After months of physical and mental preparation, I'm ready to take on this challenge and can't wait to get a step closer to completing the Adaptive Grand Slam. I hope that by succeeding in this challenge, I can show people that you can achieve anything you set your mind to if you have support, drive and determination, and that a debilitating injury should never stand in your way."

Adaptive Grand Slam

The Adaptive Grand Slam group exists to train and enable disabled adventurers to take on some of the most extreme expeditions and testing challenges on the planet and inspire others with life-long injuries and disabilities to achieve their goals. If you'd like to support the AGS foundation and learn more, please follow this link https://www.adaptivegrandslam.com/

Shackleton

Shackleton designs and develops performance apparel for people living and working in the world's extremes. Driven by exploration and innovation, our company is built on the life and values of polar titan Sir Ernest Shackleton and exists to inspire, prepare and equip people for the challenge. We design in London and work with the highest quality manufacturers in the UK, Italy and around the world. Fur-free and RDS-compliant, we are committed to continual improvement of our sustainability standards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687350/Shackleton_Apparel.jpg