Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) closes Guatemala transaction

Millicom (Tigo)closes Guatemala transaction
Luxembourg, November12, 2021 - Millicom announced today that it has closed the previously-announced agreement to acquire the remaining 45% equity interest in its joint venture businesses in Guatemala.
