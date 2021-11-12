American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Patent Office

Canadian Patent to Join U.S., Korean and Japanese Patents in AMY's Battery Recycling Portfolio

Remaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, and India

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Canadian Patent Office has issued the Company a Notice of Allowance with respect to AMY's National Phase Patent Application for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology, RecycLiCo. The Notice of Allowance is a formal notification indicating that the examination of the invention has been completed by the Canadian Patent Office and is allowed for issuance as a patent. The Company's attorney will be completing documentation and submitting fees for formal issuance of the Canadian patent.

AMY's RecycLiCo process includes key aspects such as:

Treatment of several cathode chemistries such as lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA).

Methods for achieving 100% extraction of cobalt, nickel, manganese, aluminum for all cathode chemistries tested.

Method for achieving 100% lithium extraction by a novel locked cycle process.

"The notice of allowance from the Canadian Patent Office further expands our battery recycling patent portfolio and adds validation to our RecycLiCo process. I have always stressed the importance of a patent portfolio because of its respected validation process, transparency, added core value, and recognition," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Our timing is opportune given that the Canadian Government is now aggressively pursuing the worldwide EV revolution."

The Canadian Patent, when issued formally, will join patents already issued to AMY by the patent offices of the United States (U.S. Patent No. 10246343 and U.S. Patent No. 10308523), South Korea (Patent No. 10-2246670) and Japanese (Patent No. Patent 690606). The Company has also filed National Phase Patent Applications for China, Europe, Australia, India.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672698/American-Manganese-Receives-Notice-of-Allowance-from-Canadian-Patent-Office