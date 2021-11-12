Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Reports Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:NTIP), a company specializing in the development, licensing, and protection of its intellectual property assets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Network-1 had revenue of $17,000,000 and $35,692,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to revenue of $4,150,000 and $4,366,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in revenue of $12,850,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was due to revenue of $17,000,000 from a litigation settlement with Hewlett Packard (HP). Similarly, the increase in revenue of $31,326,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was due primarily to the HP settlement and revenue of $18,692,000 from the resolution of a contractual dispute with Cisco Systems, Inc. concerning the licensing of Network-1's Remote Power Patent.
Network-1 realized net income of $6,589,000 or $0.28 per share basic and $0.27 per share diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with a net income of $1,687,000 or $0.07 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increased net income of $4,902,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to revenue of $17,000,000 from the HP settlement.
Network-1 realized net income of $15,257,000 or $0.63 per share basic and $0.62 diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with a net loss of $(234,000) or $(0.01) per share basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net income of $15,491,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to increased revenue of $31,326,000 from the HP settlement and resolution of the contractual dispute with Cisco.
At September 30, 2021, Network-1 had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $60,840,000 and working capital of $57,251,000. Based on its current cash position, Network-1 believes that it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for the foreseeable future.
On June 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Network-1 approved the continuation of Network-1's dividend policy which consists of semi-annual cash dividends of $0.05 per share ($0.10 per share annually) which dividends are anticipated to be paid in March and September of each year. On September 10, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share with a payment date of September 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of September 21, 2021. On February 23, 2021, Network-1's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share with a payment date of March 31, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021. Network-1's dividend policy undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending upon Network-1's earnings, financial requirements and other factors existing at the time.
ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-eight (88) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize three patent portfolios (the Cox, Mirror Worlds and M2M/IoT Patent Portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $187,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2021. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2021 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue stream, uncertainty as to the outcome of pending litigations involving Network-1's Remote Power Patent, Mirror Worlds patent portfolio and Cox patent portfolio, the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio as well as a return on its investment in IliAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company which may result in Network-1 issuing a special cash dividend to its stockholders, future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.
The condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) and condensed consolidated balance sheet are attached.
NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
|REVENUE
|$
|17,000,000
|$
|4,150,000
|$
|35,692,000
|$
|4,366,000
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
Costs of revenue
|6,610,000
|1,593,000
|12,030,000
|1,645,000
Professional fees and related costs
|721,000
|267,000
|1,384,000
|790,000
General and administrative
|493,000
|473,000
|1,467,000
|1,418,000
Amortization of patents
|74,000
|72,000
|221,000
|216,000
Stock-based compensation
|65,000
|85,000
|183,000
|242,000
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|7,963,000
|2,490,000
|15,285,000
|4,311,000
|OPERATING INCOME
|9,037,000
|1,660,000
|20,407,000
|55,000
|OTHER INCOME:
Interest and dividend income, net
|67,000
|105,000
|185,000
|403,000
Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on
marketable securities
|(40,000
|)
|68,000
|(32,000
|)
|(48,000
|)
Total other income, net
|27,000
|173,000
|153,000
|355,000
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY
IN NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE
|9,064,000
|1,833,000
|20,560,000
|410,000
|INCOME TAXES PROVISION:
Current
|2,326,000
|355,000
|3,036,000
|(79,000
|)
Deferred taxes, net
|(37,000
|)
|(355,000
|)
|1,635,000
|79,000
Total income taxes provision
|2,289,000
|-
|4,671,000
|-
|INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE:
|$
|6,775,000
|$
|1,833,000
|$
|15,889,000
|$
|410,000
|SHARE OF NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE
|$
|(186,000
|)
|$
|(146,000
|)
|$
|(632,000
|)
|$
|(644,000
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|6,589,000
|$
|1,687,000
|$
|15,257,000
|$
|(234,000
|)
|Net Income (loss) per share
Basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.01
|)
Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.62
|$
|(0.01
|)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
|23,934,361
|24,012,333
|24,136,506
|23,992,203
Diluted
|24,320,231
|24,521,708
|24,607,242
|23,992,203
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|6,589,000
|$
|1,687,000
|$
|15,257,000
|$
|(234,000
|)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on corporate bonds and notes
arising during the period, net of tax
|(4,000
|)
|(67,000
|)
|4,000
|(75,000
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|6,585,000
|$
|1,620,000
|$
|15,261,000
|$
|(309,000
|)
Network-1 Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|60,840,000
Total current assets
|$
|60,866,000
Total assets
|$
|66,341,000
Total current liabilities
|$
|3,615,000
Total long-term liabilities
|$
|680,000
Total stockholders' equity
|$
|62,046,000
