Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Silverton" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated its engagement of Future Money Trends LLC ("FMT"), effective immediately, as the Company was unable to receive approval of their engagement from the TSX Venture Exchange.

As announced on October 15, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with FMT dated October 8, 2021 to raise awareness of the Company's shares among investors. The engagement was for an aggregate cost of CDN $600,000 (which payment was made March 9, 2021) for a term of twelve months. An affiliate of FMT, Wallace Hill Partners Ltd. ("Wallace Hill"), purchased 750,00 units at $0.80 per unit for proceeds of CDN $600,000 under the Company's private placement financing completed in March 2021. As the investor relations agreement was terminated prior to any services commencing, the Company has demanded FMT return the entire CDN $600,000 of unearned fees.

Silverton Metals Corp is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets in Mexico - Pluton, in Durango, Peñasco Quemado in Sonora and La Frazada in Nayarit. Silverton management and board have extensive experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver and gold-silver projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships.

