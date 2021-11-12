Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Completes Shares for Debt Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously announced shares for debt transaction, announced on November 5, 2021, is completed.

The Company has distinguished the principal amount of its US$1 million note together with accrued interest and arrangement fees in the amount of CAD$1,668,518 by issuance of common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.315 per Share.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

