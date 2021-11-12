Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.: Dunamis Clean Energy Partners Selected for Stellantis and the National Business League's Inaugural Cohort of National Black Supplier Development Program

The Detroit-based, Women-led Manufacturer was One of Only 13 Companies Selected for the Nation's First Black Supplier Development Program

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP) a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries today announced that it was one of the 13 companies selected for the inaugural Stellantis and National Business League's National Black Supplier Development Program.

The first program of its kind in the United States, the curriculum aims to prepare Black suppliers for different procurement and contracting opportunities in the private and public sectors as well as the federal government. Participants will be given access to Stellantis' virtual training center where they will have access to ongoing tutorials as well as supporting sessions surrounding bid posting, coaching, matchmaking, supplier training and development, supply chain solutions, and talent placement and acquisition.

With roughly 95 percent of all Black-owned businesses being run by a single, home-based employee and only 3 percent of those ventures being agency or minority certified, the program strives to increase racial equality in the marketplace. The Stellantis-NBL National Black Supplier Development Program has set a goal of developing 2.9 million Black-owned contracting businesses in the U.S. and around the world.

"Dunamis is excited and honored to participate in Stellantis' inaugural Black Supplier Development Pilot Program," says Natalie King, CEO, and Founder, Dunamis Clean Energy Partners "As a black woman-owned energy efficiency firm, focusing on equity solutions for communities of color is of paramount importance. Our participation in the Stellantis program will go a long way in fortifying our company's growth and success as we, in turn, commit to economically strengthening the communities we serve."

King founded DCEP in 2012 with a mission to provide energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions that result in energy savings and reduction in carbon emissions. The company has since grown to over 150 employees across four integrated verticals: Lighting, Charge, Environmental and Horticulture, which collectively comprise a product and service suite that includes an assortment of LED lighting solutions, electric vehicle chargers and energy management services. Amongst a variety of other accolades DCEP was most recently touted as being the first African American woman-owned electric vehicle charging manufacturer in the country.

With DCEP's firmly rooted ethical business practices the company looks forward to expanding their supplier footprint while continuing to treat their employees with respect, serving the community, protecting the environment, and providing their customers with the service they deserve.

