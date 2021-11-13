Usha Resources Ltd.: Usha Resources Announces First Tranche Closing and Extension of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021, it has closed the first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing an aggregate of 2,967,668 units (the "Units") at $0.30 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $890,300.40.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing, subject to an accelerated expiry if the closing trading price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.75 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"). The Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the Warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.

All securities issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period plus the TSXV hold period. The Company paid finders' fees totaling $40,271.01 cash and 134,237 non-transferable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants issued in the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration of the Company's new and existing portfolio of properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company also announces that it has obtained an additional 30-day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to close a second tranche of the Private Placement.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Usha is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Northwest Ontario, Canada and the Lost Basin Gold Mining District in Mohave County, Arizona, U.S.A. Usha increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality precious and base metal properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please phone James Berard, Investor Relations, at 778-228-2314, email jberard@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

