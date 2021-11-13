Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. (NEO: CGGV.UN) ("the "Company") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2021 and for the period from inception on March 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp.

Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. is a growth-focused special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

