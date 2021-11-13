Announced at Jay Leno's Garage on Nov. 13, the 1969 Volvo P1800 from the United Kingdom will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and immortalized as a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast toy sold around the world

Panel of judges consisted of Hot Wheels designers, automotive experts and celebrity car aficionados

The winner of the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour was selected today during a global livestream event at Jay Leno's Garage. Hailing from Somerset, England,the 1969 Volvo P1800 built by Lee Johnstone will join a prestigious group of custom cars in the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and will be forever immortalized as a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast toy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211113005258/en/

2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser (Photo: Business Wire)

This Volvo P1800 "Aint No Saint" Gasser was originally registered as new in 1969. Its owner, 71-year-old English motor mechanic Lee Johnstone, acquired the vehicle as a rusty rolling shell before thoroughly restoring, modifying, and transforming it into the quarter-mile monster it is today. Sporting a Chevrolet 454 big block, its new power plant is capped with a 671 GMC supercharger and dual four-barrel carburetors. Finished in a fitting shade of Volvo green, it is a true culmination of more than 50 years of 'race it, break it, build it better' experience. Perhaps most importantly and in true challenger spirit "Aint No Saint" is also a family affair, with Lee's three daughters, Eleanor, Sarah and Victoria, sharing in the driving duties, and his wife, Sue, on standby to help crew.

Finishing its fourth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a worldwide competition spanning 11 countries and five continents, making it the world's largest international traveling car show. Thousands of builds were submitted to compete in a series of in-person and virtual stops, which began in April 2021. Over the past seven months, some of the most unique and inspiring custom creations went head-to-head, all for a chance to become the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy sold and played with by fans of all ages across the globe.

This year's global Grand Finale was co-hosted by celebrity car enthusiast Jay Leno and motorsports ambassador Jarod DeAnda during a virtual livestream event, where they were joined by an array of automotive and design experts from around the world to complete the task of choosing the 2021 winner. Joining them on stage were Ted Wu, Global Head of Design for Vehicles, Mattel; Bryan Benedict, Director of Vehicles Design, Mattel; Brendon Vetuskey, Vehicles Designer, Mattel; Henrik Fisker, automotive design icon; Elana Scherr, senior editor of Car and Driver; car customizer and automotive electronics guru Mad Mike; and automotive content creator and drifting enthusiast Sara Choi.

"The Hot Wheels Legends Tour has truly become a global celebration of custom car creations," said Ted Wu, Vice President, Global Head of Design for Vehicles, Mattel. "With the addition of five new countries in the Tour, we have been able to reach and interact with millions of new fans and builders from around the world. The Volvo Gasser is a wonderful expression of authenticity, creativity and, most importantly, garage spirit. We look forward to welcoming Lee Johnstone and his 1969 Volvo P1800 into the Hot Wheels family and presenting the world with our newest Hot Wheels Legends Tour die-cast toy."

"Having my family here with me for this moment was so special," said Lee Johnstone. "I am excited to have my car become a Hot Wheels die-cast toy and to be able to share my passion project in 1:64 scale with the world. It's amazing to be the first U.K. winner."

The 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour was made possible in collaboration with Walmart and Mobil 1.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit https://hotwheels.mattel.com/explore/en/legends-tour.

ABOUT HOT WHEELS

As a 53-year old brand more relevant today than ever before, Hot Wheels is the world's leading vehicle franchise which represents and unites all segments of car culture. For decades Hot Wheels has proven its influence in automotive and pop culture with legendary design and epic performance. Through unparalleled collaborations with global leaders in streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, action sports and motorsports, Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy in the world* with over 8 billion vehicles sold. The brand engages fans of every generation through immersive live events, global competitions, theme park attractions, world-class digital gaming, consumer products and film and television content.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1 motor oil is the world's leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry's toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service

MAT-W

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211113005258/en/

Contacts:

Scott Shaffstall

Mattel Global Communications

scott.shaffstall@mattel.com

310-252-3610

Michael Haas

Extension PR

mhaas@extensionpr.com

949-838-4116

Taylor Vande Beek

Extension PR

tvandebeek@extensionpr.com

310-982-0242