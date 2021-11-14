Valneva: Austrian/French Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that the European Commission ("EC") has approved an agreement pursuant to which Valneva would supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, over two years including approximately 27 million doses in 2022. Under the current terms of the agreement, the EC has the option to increase its initial purchase, in 2022, of VLA2001 up to a total of 60 million doses by the end of 2023. The agreement will be completed following final review, including volumes required, by each of the European Union Member States. Today's announcement follows the conclusion of advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission that began in January 2021. Delivery of the ...

