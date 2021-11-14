FACC: Aerospace supplier FACC has been able to secure the first project in its new Space business segment. The company has received an order from the ArianeGroup to develop and manufacture the Astris kick stage main structure for the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles. Lightweight innovations for commercial aircraft, business jets, helicopters, aircraft engines and, ultimately, drones are part of FACC's core competence. FACC is now broadening the scope of application of its lightweight construction technologies to include the aerospace industry. With the development and production of the Astris kick stage main structure for the Ariane 6 family of launch vehicles, FACC AG has been awarded a major contract that will open up completely new opportunities for the company in commercial space ...

