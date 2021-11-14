CODI Finance, DeFi Ecosystem On Solana, Comes To The Close of Its Private Sale

KAUNAS, Lithuania, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CODI recently announced the completion of its private sale on November 14th and is currently amid its IDO, which began on November 7th in the hopes of hastening the launch of the CODI platform.

CODI's IDO kicked off on November 7, 2021, with a 10% allocation of the total supply of $CODI (33,000,000) tokens for sale. In contrast to the private sale, which has a vesting period, $CODI would be sold fully unlocked at 1 SOL for 5000 CODI tokens. The IDO would be hosted on CODI's IDO launchpad, giving users a taste of what they can expect when the CODI IDO launchpad goes live.

CODI's most recent integration with chainlink provides the platform with access to high-quality price feeds, ensuring that features like IDO pools and staking pools remain secure and unaltered. Chainlink will help the CODI ecosystem build multi-layered defenses against potential system failures and attacks. Because Chainlink is one of the most dependable oracle solutions in the industry, this integration is a massive boost to the growth of CODI Finance. Chainlink is a top Oracle provider that has raised billions of dollars for high-profile DeFi projects. Chainlink has assisted several DeFi projects in remaining secure in the face of flash crashes, exchange outages, and other threats.

CODI is a fully decentralized ecosystem powered by Solana Blockchain, a layer one solution. It enhances the user experience in cryptocurrency trading by using a user-friendly interface and a variety of features. CODI will build a DEX platform that will allow users to transfer funds between wallets, trade cryptocurrencies, stake quickly, ensure market liquidity and fully leverage the network's capabilities. In the coming months, CODI intends to launch a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol under its umbrella.



CODI aspires to be the preferred DeFi ecosystem by exceeding industry standards and infusing integrity, customer-centricity, and a new creative approach.

Astute investors have recognized Solana's potential to disrupt the status quo of monopolistic and bureaucratic power structures in the crypto industry. Solana offers unparalleled security, lightning-fast blockchain speeds, and significantly lower transaction costs, ushering in a new DeFi era. Solana, on the other hand, has been growing steadily and consistently. This expansion is due to the company's rapid innovation in the DeFi space. In addition, it has experienced a massive rise in user growth because it continues to implement evidence-based strategic measures that foster user and fan trust.

More details about the IDO

Due to the positive feedback received in recent weeks, the project has extended its IDO, which was supposed to end on November 14th to November 30th. According to official reports, CODI expects that in the run-up to the project's exchange listing, it will distribute at least 99 million $CODI, or 30% of the entire supply of 330,000,000 CODI.

Final Thoughts

IDOs are a decentralized funding model for blockchain projects that promotes transparency and openness. They are a step up from ICOs. The IDO is a positive step for CODI, but it remains to be seen whether CODI can meet its goal for the DeFi industry. For more information on this project, please contact:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Codi_Finance

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/kEw8RkMU

Telegram: https://t.me/codi_finance_community

CEO Arvydas Kublickas

email address: arvydaskublickas@codi.finance