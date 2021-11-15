T he European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorisation for Celltrion's regdanvimab following positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) last week (11/11/2021)

Celltrion continues to discuss supply agreements with regulatory agencies and contractors in more than 30 countries in Europe, Asia and LATAM to accelerate global access to regdanvimab

The use of regdanvimab across the Republic of Korea is rapidly increasing to address the ongoing outbreaks

Celltrion Group announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved Regkirona (regdanvimab, CT-P59), one of the first monoclonal antibody treatments granted marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EC granted marketing authorisation for adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The decision from the EC follows a positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on November 11th, 2021.1

"Today's achievement, coupled with CHMP positive opinion for regdanvimab, underscores our ongoing commitment to addressing the world's greatest health challenges," said Dr. HoUng Kim, Ph.D., Head of Medical and Marketing Division at Celltrion Healthcare. "Typically, the recommendations from the CHMP are passed on to the EC for rapid legally binding decisions within a month or two, however, given the unprecedented times, we have received the EC approval within a day. As part of our global efforts to accelerate access, we have been communicating with the governments and contractors in 30 countries in Europe, Asia and LATAM. We will continue working with all key stakeholders to ensure COVID-19 patients around the world have access to safe and effective treatments."

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins designed to attach to a specific target, in this case the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which works to block the path the virus uses to enter human cells. The EC approval is based on the global Phase III clinical trial involving more than 1,315 people to evaluate the efficacy and safety of regdanvimab in 13 countries including the U.S., Spain, and Romania. Data showed regdanvimab significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalisation or death by 72% for patients at high-risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Emergency use authorisations are currently in place in Indonesia and Brazil, and the monoclonal antibody treatment is fully approved in the Republic of Korea. In the U.S., regdanvimab has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but the company is in discussion with the FDA to submit applications for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

As of November 12th, 2021, more than 22,587 people have been treated with regdanvimab in 129 hospitals in the Republic of Korea.

Notes to Editors:

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients' access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US FDA cGMP and the EU GMP guidelines. Celltrion Healthcare endeavours to offer high-quality cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 110 different countries. For more information please visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us.

About regdanvimab (CT-P59)

CT-P59 was identified as a potential treatment for COVID-19 through screening of antibody candidates and selecting those that showed the highest potency in neutralising the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In vitro and in vivo pre- clinical studies showed that CT-P59 strongly binds to SARS-CoV-2 RBD and significantly neutralise the wild type and mutant variants of concern. In in vivo models, CT-P59 effectively reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 and inflammation in lung. Results from the global Phase I and Phase II/III clinical trials of CT-P59 demonstrated a promising safety, tolerability, antiviral effect and efficacy profile in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19.2 Celltrion also has recently commenced the development of a neutralising antibody cocktail with CT-P59 against new emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws.

These statements may be identified by words such as "prepares", "hopes to", "upcoming", "plans to", "aims to", "to be launched", "is preparing, "once gained", "could", "with the aim of", "may", "once identified", "will", "working towards", "is due", "become available", "has potential to", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare's management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

References

1 European Medicines Agency. COVID-19: EMA recommends authorisation of two monoclonal antibody medicines. Available at https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/covid-19-ema-recommends-authorisation-two-monoclonal-antibody-medicines [Last accessed November 2021].

2 Celltrion Data on file

