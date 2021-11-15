Nankang has launched the all new winter tyre Winter Activa SV-4, which is specifically developed for south European cold season. The new pattern will be available to the European market for debut from the third quarter 2021.

Compared to the predecessor, SV-4 offers better performance in every category of features to deal with the winter weathers in south European. By working with the professional European proving grounds, Nankang engineers have elevated tyre's grip, acceleration and handling in wet-road conditions, to achieve B in EU label grades. When it comes to the snowy road, it outperforms the predecessor with a good improvement scale in braking, acceleration and objective handling, according to the test report.

The Winter Activa SV-4 is corresponding better to European winter conditions in particular, Nankang is confident that the new pattern SV-4 will meet our customers' high expectations.

SV-4 tyre features

The SV-4 benefits from a new structure and new materials, developed by the Nankang new product simulation system. The profile design is optimized tyre's footprint (tread contact width) which can improve snow performance.

The directional V-shape tread pattern design, with main lateral grooves stretching curvedly from center to shoulder, enhances lateral drainage and snow grip. The broad sipes on center rib provides the powerful biting edges, becoming snow rake to expel ice and snow. The recessive design on circumferential groove wall enhances the water-film breaking ability to reduce aquaplaning, and snow expelling efficiency.

On tread shoulder, lateral grooves blocks increase snow biting edges to maximize wet and snow performance. The varied shape blocks and ladder-shape pattern areas broaden the contact area with ice/snow to strengthen snow-shoveling capability and reinforce snow traction. To maximize snow grip, 3D-sipe design is adopted with different depth depending on different block location. In total, SV-4 delivers better wet braking performance than Europe prime brand, and almost 10% better than predecessor in Snow braking performance, according to the benchmark report done in Europe. (Chart 1)

Nankang new Winter Activa SV-4 will initially be available in over 20 sizes from 13 to 21 inches. A second phase with additional sizes will follow during 2022.

