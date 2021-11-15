A new Lazard report has highlighted worries about price stability and product availability, as demand for battery products continues to increase.From pv magazine USA Lazard has released its annual set of levelized cost reports on electricity generation, energy storage, and hydrogen. In this year's Levelized Cost of Storage Analysis - Version 7.0, the group analyzed 12 energy storage projects, three of which were U.S.-based battery storage facilities coupled with solar power. The first case study was a direct-to-grid wholesale project, the second was integrated into a commercial-industrial (C&I) ...

