Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 46/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-11-15 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R Takeover offer RIG 16.11.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 - Pieno žvaigždes PZV1LPS1 Public offering VLN 16.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer RIG 07.12.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2021 - Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Buyback RIG 15.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Takeover offer RIG 08.12.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2021 - Hepsor HPR1T Public offering TLN 19.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA21226A LTGNA21226A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2021 BH Meraki NHCM050022FA Initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2021 PRFoods PRF1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2021 Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2021 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Capital increase VLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2021 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2021 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2021 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend record TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
