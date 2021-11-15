Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2021 | 08:05
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 46/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-11-15 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R         Takeover offer    RIG  
   16.11.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.10.2021 - Pieno žvaigždes PZV1LPS1      Public offering   VLN  
   16.11.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.01.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.11.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R          Takeover offer    RIG  
   07.12.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.11.2021 - Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A    Buyback       RIG  
   15.11.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.11.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Takeover offer    RIG  
   08.12.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  10.11.2021 - Hepsor HPR1T            Public offering   TLN  
   19.11.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCA21226A LTGNA21226A      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2021 BH Meraki NHCM050022FA       Initial       VLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2021 PRFoods PRF1T           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2021 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Interim report, 9  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.11.2021 Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A    Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.11.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Dividend payment   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.11.2021 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.11.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Capital increase   VLN  
                           record date        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.11.2021 LITGRID LGD1L           Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.11.2021                   Trading holiday   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.11.2021 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.11.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.11.2021                   Trading holiday   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.11.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
