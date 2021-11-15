BOOSTHEAT: COMMITMENT IN A PROGRAM TO PROMOTE A THERMALLY HYDROGEN ACTIVATED HEAT PUMP IN GERMANY

Wuppertal/Lyon, November 15, 2021

BOOSTHEAT S.A, a french industrial player in energy efficiency, University of Wuppertal and WSW Energie & Wasser AG, energy supplier in Wuppertal, proudly announced to have signed a letter of interest to establish the main principle of their partnership in the "Living Lab.NRW" project in Wuppertal, Germany.

Innovative ideas for sustainable, energy-efficient and socially responsible architecture are at the heart of the Solar Decathlon Europe 21/22. Against the backdrop of climate change, the international competition aims to advance the energy transition in urban quarters and thus to create liveable and futureproof cities collectively.

Eighteen university teams from eleven countries participate in the SDE 21/22 and show technically, architecturally, and socially appropriate solutions for the European cities of tomorrow. The SDE 21/22 will be hosted by the University of Wuppertal and take place in the town of Wuppertal (Germany), famous for the birth of disrupting technologies like the suspension railway.

In Mai 2022, the 18 competing teams will build their House Demonstration Units at the event site on Nordbahntrasse in Wuppertal. At the event's finale from 10th to 26th June 2022, the teams will present their sustainable and architecturally appealing houses to the public.

Eight of the one- to two-storey houses will remain on site after the SDE 21/22. They will become part of the follow-up project "Living Lab. NRW", the central research and educational institution of North Rhine-Westphalia for climate-neutral building and sustainable urban living. The houses will show the state of the art technology solutions. Most of them will be connected to a heat network, which will be their sole source for space heating. Round about 20kW of heat will sufficiently heat up these highly thermally insulated buildings.

I A three-phase program with BOOSTHEAT Thermally Drive Heat Pump (TDHP) dicombined with hydrogen for space heating purposes

The innovative gas driven heat pump of BOOSTHEAT will generate renewable heat from the ambient air by means of the patented thermal compression, invented and manufactured by BOOSTHEAT. This central heating unit will supply up to 20kW to the local heat network which will be sufficient for the space heating of the eight highly insulated demonstration houses.

The heat pump will already be presented to the public during the main event of the Solar Decathlon. This is Phase 1 of the cooperation project and intends to inform the public by means of posters and fair exhibits about state-of-the-art heating technology and smart home solutions.

Phase 2 directly connects to it when the installation will be moved to the nearby place of installation and all the solutions will be put into operation. During this preparational phase for the later conversion of the heating infrastructure to hydrogen as the main fuel (Phase 3), initially propane will be used to drive the heat pump and combine with the renewable heat from the ambient air to heat the buildings.

Wuppertal will see a first time ever presentation of a thermally hydrogen driven heat pump for space heating purposes, for which the hydrogen supply will be operated by Wuppertaler Stadtwerke.

WSW has long-standing experience as a local energy supplier and in providing energy services to private, public and commercial customers. Solutions to supply heat to buldings include district heating, combined heat and power plants as well as heat pumps. WSW is also forerunner in the field of using hydrogen as fuel for the public bus fleet, thereby combining the sectors of energy production, waste and public transport.

All three partners together team up to make with their contribution this great initiative a success. Boostheat is the inventor and manufacturer of this new kind of heat pump. It brings all the advantages and benefits of fuel driven heating systems plus a relevant share of renewable heat which might be leveraged by signing up for a renewable gaseous fuel. This is why Eric lambert, CEO of Boostheat S.A., Prof. Karsten Voss, University of Wuppertal, and Frank Schwarz, head of product innovation and installation engineering at WSW, are convinced that green gases take a growing market share for space heating and such push the energy transition in the building sector.

Link: https://sde21.eu/living-lab-nrw

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

For more information on BOOSTHEAT visit www.boostheat-group.com

