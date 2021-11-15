DJ Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate 15-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 November 2021

Genel Energy plc

Notice of dividend currency exchange rate

Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announced in its half-year results on 3 August 2021 an interim dividend distribution of 6¢ per share, converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 12 November 2021 and paid to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on that date (the record date), in relation to the year ending 31 December 2021.

The interim dividend will be paid on 10 December 2021.

The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pound sterling at 18:30 London time on 12 November 2021 was USD1:GBP0.7450, and hence an interim dividend of 4.47p per share will be paid on 10 December 2021.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 126770 EQS News ID: 1248860 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248860&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)