DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE
/ Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarter Results
Media and Games Invest SE delivers another strong quarter with 80% revenue growth, underscored by 41% Organic Growth and a solid adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% in Q3'21
November 15, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) publishes its interim report for Q3 2021 and successfully continues its "BUY. INTEGRATE. BUILD & IMPROVE." strategy, resulting in a revenue CAGR of 78% since 2018 and an even more remarkable development of the adjusted EBITDA margin to 30% today. While until 2017 the focus was solely on inorganic growth - to build critical mass - since 2018 MGI has increased its Organic Growth1 from 5% year-on-year to 41% (27% incl. the closure / divestment of the influencer and performance marketing business) in Q3'21.
HIGHLIGHTS Q3 2021
HIGHLIGHTS FIRST 9 MONTHS 2021
SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI GROUP
SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI SEGMENTS
A WORD FROM REMCO WESTERMANN, CEO
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
In addition, MGI intends to expand the Board of Directors to better reflect the international nature of the company and add additional key expertise and professionalism. In this context, the formation of various committees is being discussed. As the new jurisdiction will also have an impact on the required governance structure, the Board and management are working with independent Tier 1 experts to submit proposals for an improved governance structure to the shareholders before the next Annual General Meeting.
Remco Westermann: "As part of our efforts to improve transparency, we have also expanded our quarterly reports, and started reporting on Organic Growth, implemented segment reporting, and now also publish an annual Sustainability and Governance Report". While the Sustainability Report was already published in June 2021, MGI's first Governance Report is now available on the company's website in the governance section. In the future, both reports will be part of the annual report.
Notes - All Notes are defined as in the Interim Report for Q3 2021 of MGI
Invitation to investor presentation
MGI invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q3 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 3pm CET. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website www.mgi-se.com.
To participate via webcast, please visit:
To participate via phone, please call:
Responsible parties
The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest SE
Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines Organic Growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% since 2018. Next to strong Organic Growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.
Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.
15.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest SE
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@mgi.group
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1248840
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1248840 15.11.2021