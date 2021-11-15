Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2021 | 09:05
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes BH Meraki to the Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 15, 2021 - Nasdaq
announces that bonds issued by BH Meraki UAB, a special purpose vehicle of the
real estate fund Baltic Horizon Fund, have been admitted to the Nasdaq Baltic
First North Market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, November 15.
The size of the bond issue is EUR 4 million. The bonds have a nominal value of
EUR 100 and an annual interest rate of 5% with interest paid semi-annually. The
bonds, which were offered to investors in the form of a private placement,
mature on November 19, 2022. 

On May 12, 2021, BH Meraki UAB completed the private placement of EUR 4.0
million of 18-month secured bonds. During the primary placement, a first
tranche contributing to half of the maximum aggregate value of EUR 8 million
had been issued. Proceeds of the issue will be used to finance the construction
of the Meraki office building in Vilnius. 

"We welcome BH Meraki as a new issuer on the Baltic First North market and the
Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of
Nasdaq Vilnius. "It is great to see the First North market enabling the company
to pursue its business objectives and create a circle of investors. We wish BH
Meraki all success on the public capital market." 

"Baltic Horizon Fund has been an active participant of the regional capital
markets since the first listing with fund units on Nasdaq Tallinn in June 2016.
In December the same year, we became listed in Stockholm and in August 2018,
fund level bonds were listed. This property level bond listing is Baltic
Horizon's fourth Nasdaq listing. The oversubscribed private placement confirmed
a strong interest in the Meraki bond among both institutional and private
investors, and we are now listing the bonds on Nasdaq First North to offer
liquidity for our investors," commented Tarmo Karotam, the fund manager of the
Baltic Horizon Fund. 

The Nasdaq First North market is designed to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

About BH Meraki UAB

The issuer BH Meraki UAB is an SPV established by the Baltic Horizon Fund.
Baltic Horizon Fund is actively managing commercial real estate properties in
Baltic capitals worth approximately EUR 330 million. The closed-ended
contractual investment fund is managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS, an
experienced investment manager focusing on specialized real asset investment
strategies in Northern Europe. The Issuer has been established with the aim to
develop Meraki business complex in Vilnius, Lithuania. The main characteristics
of Meraki Project are in line with the Fund's investment targets as it is
easily accessible location, has synergies with existing property and integrates
modern spaces with sustainability. 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


     NASDAQ MEDIA CONTACT:
     Daiva Tauckelaite
     +370 620 55 127
     daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026525
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.