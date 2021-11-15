Built by Polish energy producer ZE PAK, the solar plant will sell solar power to Polish telecommunications group Polsat under a 15-year power purchase agreement.Polish electricity provider Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA (ZE PAK SA) has announced the completion of its 70 MW solar power project at a depleted area of the extensive Adamów brown coal mine in the center of Poland, in Turek. "Our modern, and currently the largest solar power plant in Poland is another milestone in the energy transformation of ZE PAK and the entire region of Wielkopolska as well," the company said in a statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...