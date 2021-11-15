FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Highlights of the third quarter 2021 and subsequent events:

In advanced stages of negotiations with two leading global companies to sign conditional offtake agreements representing more than 50 GWh of estimated potential cumulative demand

In negotiations with seven additional companies for offtake agreements representing more than 100 GWh of estimated potential cumulative demand with several other leads in the FREYR commercial pipeline

Concept selection for Gigafactories 1 and 2 at Mo i Rana completed, resulting in an anticipated uplift in annual throughput capacity compared to the previous estimate of 13 GWh

On track for Customer Qualification Plant start-up in 2H 2022 with initial raw materials secured

Maintain ambition for start of production from Gigafactories 1 and 2 in 2H 2023, with Final Investment Decision ("FID") targeted in 1H 2022

Signed supply contract with Glencore for the supply of up to 1,500 metric tons of high grade, sustainably sourced cobalt metal cut cathodes with cobalt produced at Glencore's Nikkelverk facility in Norway

Announced the formation of 50/50 U.S. joint venture with Koch Strategic Platforms ("KSP") to advance the potential development of an initial 50 GWh of clean, next-generation battery cells in the U.S.

In conjunction with the formation of the U.S. joint venture with KSP, announced $70 million combined investment in convertible promissory notes with 24M Technologies, Inc. ("24M") and an expanded licensing agreement between U.S. joint venture partners and 24M Technologies

"Our team continued to advance several important strategic initiatives during the third quarter," said Tom Jensen, the CEO of FREYR. "As we continue to build the foundations of our business, we will remain acutely focused on achieving commercial successes, funding our expansion efficiently, and establishing localized supply chains of clean, next-generation battery cell production in accordance with our core tenets of speed, scale and sustainability."

Business Update

Negotiating terms and conditions of potential offtake agreements with prospective customers across the energy storage systems and commercial mobility sectors exceeding 150 GWh in estimated potential cumulative demand

Increasing and advancing technical discussions across all market segments with prioritized customer leads representing 3,000 GWh of unmet estimated potential cumulative demand

Collaborating with our partners at KSP and 24M to evaluate and advance development opportunities in the U.S.

Working with our partners at the City of Vaasa and Finish Minerals Group to evaluate and advance development opportunities in Finland

Results Overview, Financing and Liquidity

FREYR Battery reported a Net Loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 of ($45.4) million or ($0.42) per share compared to a Net Loss of ($2.5) million or ($0.07) per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020

As of September 30, 2021, FREYR Battery had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $623.5 million compared to a pro-forma cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance at the closing of the business combination between FREYR AS and Alussa Energy of $652.8 million

Business Outlook

FREYR is focused on advancing the following strategic mandates and milestones over the next 18 months:

Grow conditional offtake commitments and pipeline of commercial opportunities across all market segments to support further capacity expansion

Proceed to FID on combined Gigafactories 1 and 2 at Mo I Rana in 1H 2022 and commence operations at FREYR's Customer Qualification Plant in 2H 2022

Accelerate additional Gigafactory developments in Norway, the U.S. and Finland to concept selection and eventual FIDs

Formalize further agreements with supply chain partners to advance operational and commercial progress and support decarbonisation of supply chain

Accelerate evaluation of debt capital solutions to fund FREYR's strategic expansion of Gigafactories 1 and 2

Presentation of Third Quarter 2021 Results

A presentation will be held today, November 15th, 2021, at 10:30 am (EST) to discuss financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The results and presentation material will be available for download at https://ir.freyrbattery.com.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

Switzerland: +41 225809034

Spain: +34 935472900

Norway: +47 23500243

Luxembourg: +352 27300160

Hong Kong: +852 30600225

Germany: +49 6913803430

France: +33 170750711

Denmark: +45 35445577

Canada: +1 4162164189

The participant passcode for the call is: 59378592#

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://streams.eventcdn.net/freyer/2021q3 on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.freyrbattery.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx

About FREYR Battery

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 with an ambition of up to 83 GWh in total capacity by 2028 to position the company as one of Europe's largest battery cell suppliers. Five of the facilities are planned to be in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway's highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear, and energized environment. FREYR aims to supply safe, high-energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, regarding the funding of FREYR's planned future expansion; FREYR's progress on decarbonizing its supply chain; the establishment of localized supply chains of FREYR's clean, next-generation battery cell production; the development, timeline, capacity and other usefulness of FREYR's CQP and planned Gigafactories; the Final Investment Decision regarding the Gigafactories; progress to complete CQP equipment tenders and progress of tendering for the subsequent Gigafactories; progress and development of customer offtake agreements and estimated potential cumulative demand from these agreements, supply chain partnerships and growing pipeline of commercial opportunities; the development and growth of FREYR's target markets and prioritized customer leads; the scale and arrangements for any FREYR production facilities in North America; the progress and development of FREYR's partnerships and plans in Finland; the development and commercialization of 24M's technology; FREYR's manufacturing capacity relative to other market participants; and the development of customer and supplier relationships are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021, as amended, and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FREYR disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

FREYR BATTERY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 622,582 14,749 Restricted cash 879 196 Prepaid assets 6,486 464 Other current assets 709 442 Total current assets 630,656 15,851 Property and equipment, net 5,606 80 Other long-term assets 11 Total assets 636,273 15,931 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,147 888 Accrued liabilities 9,286 2,153 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities related party 1,040 322 Redeemable preferred shares 7,574 Deferred income 1,387 Total current liabilities 14,860 10,937 Warrant liability 38,438 Other long-term liabilities 38 Total liabilities 53,298 10,975 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Shareholders' equity Additional paid-in capital 658,868 15,183 Accumulated other comprehensive income 334 658 Accumulated deficit (76,227 (10,885 Total shareholders' equity 582,975 4,956 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 636,273 15,931 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

FREYR BATTERY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands, Except Share and per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating expenses: General and administrative 30,027 1,666 Research and development 5,257 283 Depreciation 30 4 Total operating expenses 35,314 1,953 Loss from operations (35,314 (1,953 Other income (expense): Redeemable preferred shares fair value adjustment Interest income 51 Warrant liability fair value adjustment (11,173 (350 Convertible notes fair value adjustment (165 Interest expense (1 (11 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain 1,015 4 Other income 3 6 Loss before income taxes (45,419 (2,469 Income tax expense Net loss (45,419 (2,469 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (558 (23 Total comprehensive loss (45,977 (2,492 Basic and diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding 108,713,120 32,975,333 Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (Note 14) (0.42 (0.07 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

FREYR BATTERY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (65,341 (4,384 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 14,367 447 Depreciation 54 10 Redeemable preferred shares fair value adjustment (74 Foreign currency transaction loss on redeemable preferred shares 28 Warrant liability fair value adjustment 11,173 575 Convertible notes fair value adjustment 199 Other (83 81 Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid assets (6,065 (66 Other current assets (236 129 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,365 (385 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities related party 738 11 Deferred income 1,431 Other long-term liabilities 7 Net cash used in operating activities (35,643 (3,376 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (4,099 (35 Purchases of other long-term assets (12 Net cash used in investing activities (4,111 (35 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Business Combination 70,836 Proceeds from PIPE Investment 600,000 Capital contributions ordinary shares 12,349 Issuance cost (26,334 (799 Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred shares 7,500 Payments for the Norway Demerger (3,002 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 1,104 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt related party 427 Payments related to convertible debt (125 Net cash provided by financing activities 649,000 12,956 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (730 3 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 608,516 9,548 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 14,945 257 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 623,461 9,805 Reconciliation to consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 622,582 9,740 Restricted cash 879 65 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 623,461 9,805 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

