MoSys, Inc.: MoSys to Present at Upcoming Intel FPGA Technology Day on 9 Dec 2021

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ("MoSys"), a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence to enable fast, intelligent data access, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Intel® FPGA Technology Day. The full event, which is scheduled for Dec. 6 - 9, 2021, will cover "Accelerating a Smart and Connected World" with each day centered around a technology theme:

Day 1: Technology - FPGAs in a Data-Centric World

Day 2: Cloud and Enterprise - Data Center Acceleration

Day 3: Embedded - Smart Embedded Solutions Accelerating the Market Transformation

Day 4: Networking - 5G - The Need for End-to-End Programmability

MoSys will be presenting on Day 4, Thursday, Dec. 9, and will cover: MoSys Accelerator IP and ICs for Intel FPGAs and how they can help solve the pain of the growing 5G, Cloud Data Center and IoT device connectivity demands.

In the session, MoSys will discuss three of its product families, including:

MoSys Stellar Packet Classification platform IP (Intellectual Property) for Intel FPGAs that can leverage the P4 language and use the MoSys Graph Memory Engine (GME) IP to search and classify packet headers as an alternative to TCAM functions and featuring: 100s of gigabits per second on a single FPGA Millions of high-complexity ACL and LPM rules Multi-gigabit TCAM equivalence 480b keys, 10+ Tuple lookups Optimized for Intel ® Agilex FPGAs and Intel ® Stratix ® 10 FPGAs Ideal for Silicom FPGA SmartNIC N5010 series and Intel FPGA IPU C5000X-PL Platform & Chip-down designs Wide range of Target Markets - including: 5G UPF (User Plane Function) 5G MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) Network Firewalls Anti-DDoS Anomaly Detection Load Balancing Traffic Analysis & Telemetry

MoSys Quazar QPR Memory ICs: Can be attached to an FPGA to augment internal FPGA memory 200Mb extended by 500Mb+ or 1Gbit+ One chip can replace up to 8 x QDR devices Supplements non-HBM and HBM FPGAs Ideal for table lookup expansion or Oversubscription buffers

MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engine ICs: Can be attached to an FPGA to add acceleration functions such as: Network telemetry Statistics trTCM - Two Rate Three Color Marker metering? Capable of handling 32 x 100G links 5 billion+ reads per second, 32 concurrent operations



MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets including cloud networking, security, 5G networks, SmartNIC, test and measurement, and video systems. MoSys' Quazar family of high-speed memories and the Blazar family of Accelerator Engines are memory integrated circuits with unmatched intelligence, performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence in systems, including those scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys' Stellar family of Virtual Accelerator Engines includes its Packet Classification Platforms for LPM and ACL-based applications embedded in ASICs and FPGAs. This IP accelerates applications and is portable across a wide range of hardware configurations with or without MoSys silicon chips. More information is available at: MoSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of technologies of MoSys, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the availability and performance of the Blazar Accelerator Engine Integrated circuits, Stellar Packet Classification IP solutions, ability to support and interoperate our IP with third-party hardware products, reach new customers, ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies, achieving necessary acceptance and adoption of our IC architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers, difficulties and delays in the development, production, testing and marketing of our ICs, reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks identified in MoSys' most recent report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other reports that MoSys files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MoSys undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

