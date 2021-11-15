GABY Inc. Announces the Appointment of Founder and CEO Margot Micallef to the University of California, Santa Barbara, Women in Leadership Executive Program Advisory Board

Ms. Micallef joins previous executive appointees from companies such as Amazon, Four Seasons, American Airlines, and Warner Brothers



SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), announces the appointment of GABY Founder and CEO Margot Micallef to the Woman in Leadership Executive Program Advisory Board at the University of California, Santa Barbara ("UCSB").

Ms. Micallef's appointment to the UCSB Women in Leadership Advisory Board comes at a pivotal time in the industry with Business Insider reporting that only 22% of cannabis corporations are being helmed by female executives.

"I'm honored by the appointment to the UCSB Women in Leadership Advisory Board, especially at such a critical time in the cannabis industry," said Margot Micallef, Founder and CEO of GABY. "The industry is setting the foundations that will chart its path for years to come. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the next generation of female executives and am hopeful that many of these bright, motivated young women will find the cannabis space has become more inclusive and diverse as they seek to build their careers."

Margot's appointment to the UCSB Women in Leadership Advisory Board underscores GABY's commitment to diversity in the workforce and in particular women's workplace leadership and mentorship. GABY is proud that 50% of its leaders are female.

"I'm proud to lend my voice to the leadership team at GABY and to help shape the nascent cannabis industry into the powerhouse it is anticipated to become", said Louise Bonner, founder of Lulu's Chocolates and Vice-President, Brands at GABY. "It's inspiring to work with a seasoned executive with Margot's business experience and to receive support from the whole leadership team at GABY to develop as an executive", she concluded.

"As a member of the GABY Board of Directors, I have a front row seat into seeing the benefit that a diverse board and executive team brings to the quality of decision making", said Jackie Altwasser, GABY Board member and former Vice-President, Finance at Shaw Communications Inc. (one of Canada's premier public companies, included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index). She continued: "The cannabis industry is not an easy industry to navigate and decisions have to be examined and re-examined in light of the ever-changing regulations and market forces. GABY has responded well to these dynamics and I attribute that to its diverse board and executive team and its high percentage of female leaders".

The UCSB Women in Leadership Executive Program allows renowned female business professionals to become accessible to UCSB students through email, chat or discussion forum posts in an online platform. This exclusive program allows the natural born business leader of tomorrow to interact with some of the most fascinating and successful business women in today's society as they are guided, taught, and motivated by each other throughout the course. Past Advisory Board Members include executives from Amazon, Four Seasons, American Airlines, Warner Brothers, J&J, Walt Disney, UPS, T-Mobile and Oracle.

For more information about the Women In Leadership program at USCB please go to: https://zs.professional.ucsb.edu/women-in-leadership.html.

About UC Santa Barbara

The University of California, Santa Barbara is a leading research institution that also provides a comprehensive liberal arts learning experience. UCSB joined the University of California system in 1944, offers 87 undergraduate degrees and 55 graduate degrees, and has a student population of approximately 18,600 undergraduate and 3,000 graduate students.

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's and Kind Republic through Mankind, manufactures Kind Republic, and distributes all its proprietary brands through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild West Industries Inc.. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition. GABY is also proud that all of its full-time employees hold equity securities in GABY.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com.

