EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EHT through Its Windular Division Installs Proprietary Wind System in Pakistan

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company's Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") business unit has installed its proprietary wind system with Telenor Group at a base transceiver station ("BTS") site which is located approximately 10,000 feet above sea level in Pakistan.

Windular, whose clients include global telecommunication giants Telenor Group, a leading public company across Nordics and Asia with a USD$22B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations with solutions that can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers.

Telenor Group has a 160-year operating history and is one of the world's major mobile operators across Scandinavia and Asia. Operating across 9 business units, its Nordic markets include Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Telenor's Asian market operations include Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world with over 212 million people, is a significant market for Telenor and the telecom sector with more than 41,000 BTS sites and cumulative subscriptions reaching ~162 million.

The installation team led by IKAN Engineering, who EHT entered into a co-venture with in September, worked through complex logistics to reach the summit where the Windular system will provide the primary source of power thereby lowering the carbon footprint of this remote tower.

"The 10 KW Smart Tracking Wind System has been designed to increase the power output of the renewable power solution to ensure the diesel generator becomes a backup power source only" says Jerry Foster, President of EHT and Co-founder of Windular.

"Telenor Group is a leader in the mandate towards Net Zero Sustainability and have engaged Windular to not only provide our wind system but also implement further technologies including proprietary solar systems and enhanced R-thermal solar shelters", added Foster. "This is an incredible opportunity for the Company with one of the world's major mobile operators and just the first step to satisfy their public ESG objectives."

The EHT solar shelter is currently being deployed for Bell Canada and the Company will update the market once installation is complete.

EHT (TSXV: EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

