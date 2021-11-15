This year, more than 18,000 photovoltaic systems, totaling around 360 MW, have already been registered for the one-off payment. The rebate covers around 20% of the investment costs, depending on the system performance.From pv magazine Germany The Swiss Federal Council has earmarked CHF450 million ($488.5 million) for solar rebates in 2021. In 2021, a total of CHF470 million was available for solar funding. The one-time remuneration covers around 20% of the investment costs, depending on the system performance. This year, more than 18,000 photovoltaic systems, totaling around 360 MW, have already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...