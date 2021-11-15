SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Entertainment Expands Its Management Team with the Addition of a New President

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erik Blum to the position of SMC's president. Mr. Ron Hughes will remain as SMC's chief executive officer, director, and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Blum's appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Blum's immediate tasks will include but not be limited to the successful and timely closing of SMC's recently announced acquisition of Genesis Financial Inc.; working with institutional investors to raise capital; spearhead SMC's up listing process to a senior tier which entails the completion of 2-year audited financial statements and regulatory filings to be a fully reporting issuer; and future company name and symbol change to reflect SMC's new direction and business plan.

Mr. Blum has been involved with capital markets since the early 1980s and has extensive expertise in corporate finance and equity/debt structure. He was a registered principal compliance officer for almost 27 years on Wall Street and has worked at several investment banks and hedge funds in several capacities. After his time on Wall Street, he founded his corporate consulting firm, which focuses on providing capital structuring and business development services to small publicly listed companies. He has helped several of his clients to expand their operations and he was instrumental in enabling their turnarounds and growth. He has held many management positions including CEO, CFO, and member of several board of directors. With three decades of experience in debt, corporate finance and company management, Mr. Blum has a unique perspective on the equity markets specifically focused on successfully growing small companies.

"I am thrilled to join the executive team at SMC," stated Mr. Erik Blum, SMC's new president. "This is an important milestone for SMC and for Genesis Financial. I look forward to helping the two teams through the closing, integration of corporate cultures and facilitation of a senior tier uplifting. The combined team of SMC and Genesis has a tremendous amount of experience and depth and I look forward to working with them to achieve our goals."

"From our initial contact, I was impressed with Erik's diversified experience in the capital markets, his clear understanding of corporate finance and his proactive personality," stated Mr. Ron Hughes, SMC's chief executive officer. "I'm confident Erik is the right executive to lead the integration of SMC and Genesis business/management team. This is an exciting opportunity for our valued current and future shareholders."

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC's multi-discipline revenue approach provides a building block to enhance revenue growth thru acquisitions. For more information, visit www.smceinc.com.

