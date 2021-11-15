CoinAnalyst and Yieldster have entered into a strategic partnership, combining CoinAnalyst industry leading crypto products with Yieldster world class Vaults designed for institutional investors and family offices.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Yieldster.io (Yieldster).

"We told our shareholders to stay tuned as we come out of the gate with a bang! We couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership as our first public market announcement. CoinAnalyst intends to implement our successful Copy Trading strategies on the Yieldster DeFi platform, providing their users to set up AI data driven Vaults for their investor powered by CoinAnalyst," said Pascal Lauria, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinAnalyst.

A vault contains crypto assets that are tied to a smart contract that defines the terms under which the assets are traded, so every trade is logged on the blockchain and is transparent.

Amin El Gazar, CEO and Co-Founder of Yieldster stated: "We welcome CoinAnalyst as one of the first companies to add their strategies to our Vaults, but the partnership goes much deeper than this. We are also working together to integrate their Insights platform, monthly newsletters, and institutional level research within our infrastructure. We feel a well-rounded offering adds immense benefit to our institutional investors and family offices alike."

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics Platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard. The dashboard monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes and allows for messaging. A mobile version and professional terminal are in development with expected availability in Q1, 2022. The Platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on the plan. The plans include basic, professional, and corporate. The Platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C).

About Yieldster.io

Yieldster DAO is a leading technology company developing the innovative Yieldster DeFi platform that gives investors the ability to run an investment strategy on DeFi including portfolio allocation, arbitrage, and liquidation. Unlike other companies in this space, who create walled gardens for their protocols, Yieldster created a compliance overlay that covers its own protocols as well as others. Yieldster was founded in March 2020 by a team of experienced fintech technologist and entrepreneurs whose goal it is to remove the complexity and bring credibility in investing in DeFi.

Learn more about Yieldster - https://yieldster.io

Learn more about CoinAnalyst - https://coinanalyst.tech

