Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that FansUnite CEO Scott Burton has been named to the Board of the Canadian Gaming Association ("CGA").

The Canadian Gaming Association is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, esports, and lottery industries - a full spectrum of companies from land-based and online casino operators to providers of global premium sports, eSports, and game content and technology.

The CGA aims to advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry by promoting the economic value of gaming in Canada, using research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry expand, and creating opportunities for productive dialogue among stakeholders.

"It's a real privilege to be able to serve on the Board of the Canadian Gaming Association," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "To have the opportunity to help shape the future of Canadian gaming is an honor. I look forward to working with the CGA to ensure the best experience for sports betting and iGaming operators and consumers."

"The CGA is pleased to welcome Scott Burton to the association's Board of Directors," said Paul Burns, President & CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. "He joins us at an exciting time, as the gaming industry is on the verge of massive growth throughout Canada. Scott is a true industry leader, whose insight and experience will complement our current board as the CGA executes its member and industry-driven strategy in this rapidly evolving marketplace."

In his role as FansUnite's CEO, Burton oversees overall business vision and framework, global operations, corporate strategy and development. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Askott Entertainment prior to its 2020 merger with FansUnite, and has experience securing and overseeing multiple gaming licenses in several licensing jurisdictions (e.g. United Kingdom, Malta, Isle of Man).

Burton is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of operational experience and is considered a pioneer in the esports betting industry.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

