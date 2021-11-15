RingCentral and 1&1 Versatel will offer organizations of all sizes a jointly developed cloud communications solution RingCentral mit 1&1 Connected Calls

1&1 Versatel, one of Germany's leading business-to-business (B2B) providers of fiber gigabit connections and network-related services, today announced their partnership with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. As part of the partnership, 1&1 Versatel will offer customers a new co-branded cloud communications solution, RingCentral mit 1&1 Connected Calls, which includes RingCentral's Message Video Phone (MVP) platform and RingCentral's stand-alone video meetings and team messaging product as well as cloud phone system.

The new solution brings together the power of 1&1 Versatel's gigabit internet with RingCentral's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform to deliver an end-to-end managed service that is fast, clear, and reliable. The offering will enable employees to work from anywhere on any device and will be enhanced by 1&1 Versatel's extensive fiber network.

"There is a huge demand for businesses to modernize their communications with the growing popularity of hybrid work. The solution we will provide with RingCentral will enable companies to be more flexible, modern, and digital in their ways of communication and everyday work," said Dr. Sören Trebst, CEO, 1&1 Versatel. "With our fiber gigabit connections and our wide range of network related services we are supporting our customers in realizing their full potential in the digital world and taking their businesses to the next level."

1&1 Versatel offers its gigabit speeds in 250 major cities and is one of the leading service providers for business customers in Germany.

"1&1 Versatel will give organizations in Germany the very best business communications solutions with the world's most advanced optical network to deliver the highest level of quality of service, speed, reliability, and security to businesses," said Homayoun Razavi, executive vice president and chief business development officer at RingCentral. "We are excited to expand our reach in Germany with a leading service provider that brings significant market expertise to customers."

About 1&1 Versatel

1&1 Versatel is a B2B provider for fiber gigabit connections and network-related services. The company is a subsidiary of United Internet AG (ISIN DE0005089031). 1&1 Versatel operates one of the biggest and most powerful fiber networks in Germany providing its own network in more than 250 German cities. Due to its powerful infrastructure and the consistent focus on B2B customers, 1&1 Versatel is able to offer solutions for all modern telecommunications requirements of the gigabit society. 1&1 Versatel is constantly expanding and developing its network and forwards the nationwide expansion of the fiber network in Germany.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone??(MVP) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video, ?the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

