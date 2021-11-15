Eurazeo announced today the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Scaled Agile, the leading provider of the framework, platform, professional training content and certifications for implementing business agility practices across the enterprise. Eurazeo and its partners will hold a majority stake and invest approximately $300m alongside existing investors Leeds Equity Partners and the Scaled Agile management team. Definitive financial information will be disclosed once the transaction has been completed.

Founded in 2011 and based in Boulder, Colorado, USA, Scaled Agile is the provider of SAFe, the world's leading framework for enabling business agility, a critical element to empowering digital transformation. With 1,000,000 trained professionals from more than 20,000 global enterprises all over the world, the company provides a comprehensive system of courseware, certification, online training, collaboration, toolkits and implementation content through their proprietary digital platform and a global network of more than 500 partners.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021 and is subject to standard conditions precedent for this type of transaction.

Marc Frappier, Member of the Executive Board, Managing Partner of Mid-large Buyout, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Scaled Agile, continuing the momentum for Eurazeo's Mid-large buyout strategy in the US. We are proud to be the partner of choice for mid-market leaders who want to grow their business by providing them with a team of committed experts, a global network and financial resources to match their ambitions."

Vivianne Akriche, Managing Director, Mid-large Buyout, added:

"The Scaled Agile team has built a market-leading offering and we see an exciting opportunity to continue to accelerate its growth and bring the SAFe framework to more enterprises worldwide. Business agility is a critical element to enabling digital transformation, which has become essential for sustained success for many companies. We are thrilled to join Scaled Agile's journey in enabling global enterprises in their business transformation and agility."

ABOUT Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group, with a diversified portfolio of €27.0 billion in Assets Under Management, including €19.2 billion from third parties, invested in over 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 350 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan and Madrid

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005566/en/

Contacts:

EURAZEO

Pierre Bernardin

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

pberardin@eurazeo.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

Virginie Christnacht

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

PRESS

Julia Fisher

EDELMAN

Julia.Fisher@edelman.com

+1 646 301 2968