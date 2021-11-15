Integration of leading digital experience and CRM platforms brings together customer, event, and engagement data across interactions and channels

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced it has been listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace with the integration of the ON24 Platform with HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies. Together, key event, attendee, and first-person engagement data flow from ON24 to HubSpot CRM to give sales and marketing teams a more complete view of prospect and customer-facing activities across digital and in-person channels so they can drive deeper, personalized interactions.

"Digital experiences are an increasingly important channel to customers' multichannel marketing and digital engagement strategies," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "ON24 is playing a leading role in helping companies reimagine engagement in a digital-first world. Integration between ON24 and HubSpot gives organizations invaluable audience insights to better understand the digital channels and activities that are creating the best leads and sales opportunities."

HubSpot streamlines event management and execution with one of the world's most popular CRM platforms used by over 128,000 customers. Among the first digital event solutions integrated with HubSpot CRM, ON24 provides live and on-demand webinars, custom virtual conferences, and always-on multimedia content experiences that allow companies to engage prospects and customers through their preferred digital channels and capture rich audience data to speed sales cycles.

ON24 Connect seamlessly integrates data from ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target to give HubSpot users greater visibility into customer activities and deeper buyer insights all in a single system. Users can view registrant and attendee profiles, track campaigns, capture event details, and update or create new contacts from ON24 experiences in HubSpot CRM.

Planned for availability early next year, first-person engagement data tracked and measured through ON24 Intelligence such as demo requests, meetings booked, poll responses, and questions asked can be captured in HubSpot to inform and trigger actions across sales and marketing. With a complete view of prospects, customers, and engagement activities, companies have the information they need to deliver the right interaction at the right time and convert more prospects into buyers.

"Immersive digital experiences are now at the center of delivering great customer experiences and turning engagement into first-person insights that drive sales and marketing," said Kris Jenkins, global head of strategic alliances and business development at ON24. "Together with HubSpot, we're providing joint customers a single view into their audiences and engagement activities to improve interactions at every stage of the buyer journey."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners are independent software vendors who comply with a set of requirements, have built an integration with HubSpot, and have been accepted to the App Marketplace.

Integration of contacts and digital event information with HubSpot through ON24 Connect is available now, with additional functionality for engagement data planned for early next year. To learn more and connect ON24 to HubSpot, visit ON24.com/HubSpot/.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

