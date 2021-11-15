Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Grubb Properties, who own and manage several apartment buildings under the brand 'Link Apartments®' in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. Grubb Properties has many more communities planned or in development in several areas including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Washington D.C., and New York City.

The agreement with Grubb Properties represents a notable milestone for Zonetail as it represents the launch of the second phase of its rollout with Yardi.

Grubb Properties utilizes one of Yardi's premium platforms, RENTCafe. RENTCafe and Yardi's other premium platform CONDOCafe, both have a robust feature set that many property management corporations across North America utilize. Like others with this platform, Grubb Properties wishes to embed Zonetail's unique 'Explore' plug-in, into their existing Yardi RENTCafe, providing all of the local and national content that the 'Zonetail Home' platform offers.

Grubb Properties and other property management corporations that use RENTCafe and CONDOCafe have been doing so for some time. This means that those platforms are mature, with a well-established user base. In fact, in Grubb's case, residents often use it to pay their monthly rent. For Zonetail it means that it's an instant market, ready for local and national businesses to be onboarded.

Grubb Properties' residents will soon enjoy a wide range of unique offerings from local businesses in their surrounding area, such as restaurants, shopping, grocery, food delivery, entertainment and more. In addition, they will also have access to other national businesses and their promotions for things such as telecom, insurance, financial, and travel to name a few.

In addition to that content, Grubb Properties' residents will soon have access to a wide range of home and personal services via the Thumbtack agreement that Zonetail announced on November 8, 2021.

"Grubb Properties has always taken a different approach than most building developers and property management corporations. We are actively engaged in our communities forming meaningful partnerships with local people and businesses in an effort to make communities healthier, happier, prosperous and sustainable," said Shawn Cardner, the Executive Vice President, Commercial and Multifamily Operations of Grubb Properties. Cardner, went on to say, "Zonetail, has the ability to assist us in achieving this goal, by tying in the local communities in a tangible and meaningful way that no one has been able to do in the past. It's a win/win for us and the communities we're a part of."

"Grubb Properties' unique model, vision and desire to embrace technology and enhance connectivity, not just within their buildings but also within the neighboring communities, is exactly what Zonetail is designed to do," said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail. "Although the relationship with Grubb Properties is new, we have already had some very inspiring conversations about what the future may hold. We have many things planned with Grubb Properties over the coming months, and I for one can't wait to get started."

Zonetail reports that it is now marketing the 'Zonetail Explore' plug-in to several property management corporations who have expressed interest in incorporating that content into their existing platforms.

"The recent development of our 'Explore' plug-in is a significant addition to Zonetail's selection of offerings," said Holmes. "With this in place, Zonetail can now service many more buildings, each already having a strong userbase."

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. The residential platform is now live in over 80,000 condominium households. Zonetail recently has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

About Grubb Properties

Grubb Properties, founded in 1963, is a vertically integrated real estate fund manager focused on the Essential Housing space through its Link Apartments® brand. The company targets residents earning between 60% and 140% of area median income (AMI), directly addressing a growing crisis for essential housing, while providing residents with exceptional living spaces. Grubb Properties maintains a long-term perspective and its careful and measured approach to real estate investment has delivered resilient and impressive returns. Grubb Properties has received numerous sustainability designations and recognitions and undergoes annual ESG assessments through GRESB. For more information, visit www.grubbproperties.com.

Grubb Properties' CEO Clay Grubb is the author of the book "Creating the Urban Dream: Tackling the Affordable Housing Crisis with Compassion."

For more information, please contact:

Emily Ethridge, Corporate Communications Director

Grubb Properties

Telephone: (704) 405-5148

eethridge@grubbproperties.com

