Transparency Market Research: Surgical Kits Market to reach US$ 40 Bn by 2031; Growing Adoption of Drop-safe Surgical Kits for General Surgery Offers Massive Revenue Gains for Market Players, TMR Study

- Custom graphic trays and sterilization trays with advanced designs to optimize operation theatre workflows in hospitals; Asia Pacific surgical kits market to witness massive opportunities

- Growing demand for digital dentistry kits to offer incremental opportunities to manufacturers in surgical kits market

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical kits form a crucial part of not only surgeons' tools kit but also a major part of operating theatre (OT) inventory that has a key role in the revenue generation of healthcare facilities. The surgical kits market has evolved pivoting on the changing requirements of procedures among surgeons and patients in general surgeries and other medical specialties, notably ophthalmology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, cardiac surgery, gynecology, and urology.

The need for improving the convenience of surgeons and the precision of instruments have underpinned constant technological advancements in the surgical kits market. New designs and materials have resulted to meet the requirements of procedures in medical specialties. The growing trend of adoption of surgical kits that lead to cost savings, optimize OT workflows, and enable the customization of trays have shaped the growth contours of the surgical kits market.

The advent of custom graphic trays and advancements in instrumentation for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) / posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) spine surgeries have extended the revenue prospects for players, notes a TMR study on the surgical kits market. The surgical kits market is projected to reach US$ 40 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Surgical Kits Market Study

Adoption of Drop-safe Surgical Kits Drives OT Innovation : During the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of disposable surgical kits gained preference to support robust infection control strategies. Nonetheless, their high cost has dampened their adoption in cost-sensitive markets. On the other hand, manufacturers in the surgical kits market are keen on equipping reusable surgical instruments with new technologies. Most prominently, drop-safe surgical kits have witnessed some major innovations in recent years, extending the horizon for players in the surgical kits market.

: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of disposable surgical kits gained preference to support robust infection control strategies. Nonetheless, their high cost has dampened their adoption in cost-sensitive markets. On the other hand, manufacturers in the surgical kits market are keen on equipping reusable surgical instruments with new technologies. Most prominently, drop-safe surgical kits have witnessed some major innovations in recent years, extending the horizon for players in the surgical kits market. Demand for Precise and Durable Surgical Kits to Offer: Rising demand for kits that facilitate management of sterile instruments is enriching the growth prospects. Precise dentistry kits such as digital kits improve accuracy in implant placement. Furthermore, in other specialties, especially in hospital setting, custom graphic trays, feelers, and holders are gathering attention of surgeons, opening up massive opportunities for market players. Customized trays make surgical instruments easily available to surgeons at the point-of-care and prevent sterile items from falling. The high safety aspect and efficiency in OT workflows propels the demand, finds the TMR study on the surgical kits market.

Surgical Kits Market: Drivers

A rapidly aging population in various countries around the world has spurred the demand for minimally invasive surgical interventions. This has propelled the demand for precise instruments and well-crafted kits to complement surgeons' skills and technical expertise and reduce post-operative complications. The rising demand for kits for cataract surgeries and for various procedures for visual impairment for elderly in recent years have opened lucrative avenues, finds the study on the surgical kits market.

Advancements in inventory management of surgical supplies and the pressing need for cost savings in the use of sterile instruments have spurred R&D in optimization methods for OTs in various healthcare settings. These factors will continue to enrich the market landscape.

Surgical Kits Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for a major share of the global surgical kits market in 2020. The presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure has propelled constant technological advancements in surgical supplies for operating theatre (OT).

accounted for a major share of the global surgical kits market in 2020. The presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure has propelled constant technological advancements in surgical supplies for operating theatre (OT). Asia Pacific is anticipated to a remarkably lucrative market with abundant opportunities. The growth in revenues is fueled by a vibrant medical tourism in its developing and developed economies. Sizable opportunities are expected to come from Brazil , China , and India . Subsequently, prominent players are setting their sights on tapping emerging revenue streams in the Asia Pacific surgical kits market during the forecast period.

Surgical Kits Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the surgical kits market are Zimmer Biomet, Stradis Healthcare, OneMed AB, 3M, Hogy Medical, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Global Surgical Kits Market: Introduction

Surgical Kits Market, by Type

Disposable



Reusable

Surgical Kits Market, by Procedure

Ophthalmology



Orthopedic



Hip





Knee





Others



Neurosurgery



Cardiac Surgery



General Surgery



Laparoscopy





Laparotomy





Others



Gynecology



Urology



Ear, Neck & Head



Others

Surgical Kits Market, by End User

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Surgical Kits Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

