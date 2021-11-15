

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is up over 104% at $2.99 Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 62% at $4.30 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is up over 39% at $19.56 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is up over 15% at $4.12 MICT, Inc. (MICT) is up over 15% at $1.52 NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is up over 13% at $5.32 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is up over 13% at $2.42 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is up over 11% at $1.02 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is up over 9% at $24.67



In the Red



Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) is down over 11% at $4.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 10% at $42.80 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is down over 10% at $31.05 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is down over 10% at $0.71 NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) is down over 8% at $4.73 Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ) is down over 7% at $3.03 Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) is down over 6% at $5.36 Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) is down over 4% at $10.15 InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is down over 3% at $8.33



