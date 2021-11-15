Anzeige
Montag, 15.11.2021
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
WKN: A2QJRU ISIN: US30233G2093 Ticker-Symbol: PV3B 
Tradegate
15.11.21
17:24 Uhr
14,700 Euro
+2,400
+19,51 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
BIT BROTHER
BIT BROTHER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIT BROTHER LIMITED1,640-28,49 %
CREATIVE REALITIES INC3,000+136,22 %
EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC14,700+19,51 %
MICT INC1,2950,00 %
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED3,840+7,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.