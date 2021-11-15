Companies join forces to embed UiPath Platform as digital transformation efforts increase worldwide

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced its end-to-end automation platform is being incorporated into PwC Perform, a proprietary operational improvement methodology and management system that drives new behaviors to increase effectiveness and efficiency in an organization and improve customer outcomes.

By embedding the UiPath Platform, PwC can harness the power and scope of UiPath automation products to speed time-to-value for customers engaged in rapidly advancing digital transformation initiatives. As part of the PwC Operations Transformation practice, PwC Perform is a 12-week, people-focused training, design, implementation, and review methodology that accelerates productivity through building leader and manager capability and providing them with the tools and techniques to run an effective operation.

The UiPath end-to-end automation platform is designed to reshape the way humans work, providing customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. PwC has a breadth and depth of experience implementing UiPath for some of the world's largest companies and has fundamentally transformed those organizations to be more efficient and innovative.

"With PwC and UiPath, organizations in any industry can unlock the full potential of operations teams by implementing automation quickly and at scale," said Alistair Kett, Operations Transformation Leader at PwC UK. "Our proven, people-first approach and our deep experience implementing UiPath automation for customers is helping empower public and private sector organizations to offload manual, repetitive tasks and drive strategic, value-added work. As new global, social, and economic dynamics evolve, organizations must determine their sustainable levels of operational productivity. Powered by our capabilities, assets, and automation implementation expertise, PwC helps optimize productivity, increase engagement with employees, and deliver enterprise-wide alignment."

PwC is a Diamond partner in the UiPath Business Partner program. To earn Diamond status, the highest partner tier, a vendor must consistently provide proof of delivery to their clients and to UiPath. This includes delivering business consulting, professional services, developer strategy, and execution plans. Diamond partners also must have a large group of certified RPA specialists to meet these requirements, internal RPA implementation documentation, and an internal RPA training program for their employees.

"Our continued collaboration with PwC emphasizes the strategic value the company places on understanding how automation can fundamentally transform organizations and accelerate human achievement," said Renzo Taal, Senior Vice President Managing Director, EMEA, at UiPath. "PwC has invested in digital upskilling on automation for its own global workforce for many years, and has an acute understanding of customers' operational and technical challenges and how to help them achieve impactful results. Through embedding UiPath in its Perform offering, we believe PwC is well positioned to enable the future of work, in which workers gain freedom to work creatively and organizations transition to the fully automated enterprise."

To learn more about the UiPath and PwC business partnership, click here. For more information on UiPath business partners, click here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

