Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) ('Doseology' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the CSE today and has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ('Hybrid') to provide marketing and call centre services to the Company. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') in providing their services. Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of six (6) months starting from November 15, 2021 (the 'Initial Term') and shall be renewed for an additional six (6) months thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500 plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term. Daniel Vice, CEO and Director commented, 'We look forward to Hybrid amplifying market awareness to the Doseology brand and broadening the Company's reach within the investment community'. Doseology is a British Columbia-based diversified life sciences company, on a mission to reimagine mental health therapies through innovation, technology and sustainability. With a focus on psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds, Doseology will offer cutting edge therapeutic products and services, with the aim of making a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic and improving overall health. About Hybrid Financial Ltd. Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets, Hybrid Financial offices in Toronto, and Montreal. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Investor Relations Email: investor@doseology.com Telephone: 236-349-0064 Website: www.doseology.com Forward Looking Statements This press release contains statements which constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words 'may,' 'would,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect' or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. 