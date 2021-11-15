CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Launches Expansion of National Health Center Network in Florida with Open House Events

Leading direct primary care provider to host open house events for private and public sector employers in Southeast Florida

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / CareATC, a leader in population health management and direct primary care, continues its expansion in Southeast Florida hosting four open house events in Port St. Lucie, Wellington, Hialeah, and East Boynton Beach. With these existing wellness center locations operating in an active National Health Center Network (NHCN), private and public sector employers of any size can join the network to deliver convenient, affordable, and proactively personalized healthcare to employees and their families.

"Good health is essential to experiencing an optimal life for every American. That's why we are inviting important stakeholders in the community to attend the upcoming CareATC Open House events," says Mara Sikorski, CareATC Vice President of Business Development. "For over 20 years, CareATC has been helping employers nationwide contribute to healthy communities, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the health and quality of life of their employees. This is an opportunity for public and private employers to see in person our proactive healthcare model. We believe our model is a powerful and revolutionary solution to the challenges of healthcare today."

CareATC Shared-Site Health Network Open House events:

Port St. Lucie, Florida: Thursday, November 18th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Wellington, Florida: Thursday, December 9th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Hialeah, Florida: Thursday, December 9th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

East Boynton Beach, Florida: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

This event is open to the public. To register for an Open House event, please visit https://www.careatc.com/openhouse .

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., is a leading innovator in employer-sponsored healthcare. Offering customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers, CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit https://www.careatc.com/ .

Media Contact:

Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer

Phone: (918) 779-7414

Email: pkeeling@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672738/CareATC-Launches-Expansion-of-National-Health-Center-Network-in-Florida-with-Open-House-Events