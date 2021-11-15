Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition by wholly owned subsidiary, Amplify Games of assets from Leaptrade LLC. Leaptrade is a gaming marketplace that has a long-trusted history with over 10 years in the gaming space. BlockchainK2 recognized this opportunity to accelerate its vision of introducing crypto and NFT's to mainstream gamers and further build out Amplify Games' portfolio.

"We are excited to take this next step in building out Amplify's capabilities by creating a class-leading gaming marketplace that will not only serve the existing needs for trading retro and other physical cartridges and discs, but will be a bridge for many gamers to trade digital items and NFT's for the first time," says Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "We are not here to simply ride the current NFT trend, we are building a long-term strategy that will organically bring gaming NFT's and crypto to a far larger mainstream gaming market."

BlockchainK2 is undertaking a complete re-imagining of the current Leaptrade marketplace. The new marketplace will continue to support retro games through the buying/selling of physical cartridges and discs. This redesign will then expand the marketplace offerings to include digital game keys from Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, etc. as well as digital in-game items and gaming-based NFT's. This re-imagined marketplace will launch in Q1 of 2022, just in time to take advantage of the re-selling opportunities after the holiday season.

A key component of this new marketplace will be fostering crypto adoption by allowing gamers/sellers to accept cryptocurrency in exchange for the games and items they sell. The marketplace's community-based focus along with this new on-ramp for crypto will uniquely position it as a leader in advancing crypto adoption in the gaming community. The game/item trading community is a group well positioned to embrace NFT's and cryptocurrency in a significant way.

About LeapTrade

LeapTrade is based in the New York metro area and it was founded in 2010 to disrupt the way videogames are priced and purchased on the used market. It is built on a strong community of gamers trading securely on a marketplace that is easy to use and is accessible to all gamers. Leaptrade originally started out trading only physical discs and cartridges but has since branched out into the digital gaming space and is looking forward to the future of cryptocurrency and trading game based NFT's.

For More information on Leaptrade, please visit:

http://www.leaptrade.com/

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of tremendous opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information about Amplify Games, please visit http://www.amplifygames.io./.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO

604-630-8746

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103482