Alchemab Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of naturally-occurring protective antibodies in neurodegeneration and oncology, today announced the appointment of Young T. Kwon, PhD as Chief Financial and Operating Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Young to the Alchemab management team and look forward to drawing from his extensive experience as a biotech leader over the last two decades," said Douglas A. Treco, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Alchemab Therapeutics. "His outstanding track record in value creation will play a key role as we continue our platform expansion into new areas and move our lead programs towards the clinic."

"I am excited to join Alchemab, a company with a truly unique platform which can generate multiple product candidates derived from patients resilient to disease. While the company is initially focused on oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, the potential to identify novel therapeutics across the full range of unmet needs is almost unlimited," said Dr. Kwon. "I am eager to work alongside this talented team to support the company's financial and corporate development objectives and to build a robust pipeline based on our innovative approach of discovering convergent protective antibodies."

Dr. Jane Osbourn, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Alchemab Therapeutics, commented: "Young's ability to build talented teams around transformative science is a great fit for Alchemab and we are delighted that he will be joining us at a time when we are really starting to build our understanding of how the human immune system is driving resilience to disease."

Dr. Kwon brings over 20 years of experience in the biopharma and venture capital sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial and Business Officer of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for business development, strategy, finance, investor relations, and commercial. In that role, he led equity financings raising nearly $500 million and led the company's sale to Johnson Johnson for $6.5 billion. Prior to Momenta, Dr. Kwon was a business development professional at Biogen, driving a variety of transactions. Dr. Kwon previously worked at the venture capital firm Advanced Technology Ventures, investing in early-stage biotech and medical device companies. Dr. Kwon is a member of the board of directors of ADMA Biologics, a commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. He is also a scientific advisor to Lightstone Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in biotech and medical device companies. Dr. Kwon received a B.S. in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology from Harvard University.

About Alchemab

Alchemab has developed a highly differentiated platform which enables the identification of novel drug targets and therapeutics by analysis of patient antibody repertoires. The platform uses well-defined patient samples, deep B cell sequencing, and computational analysis to identify convergent protective antibody responses among individuals that are susceptible but resilient to specific diseases.

Alchemab is building a broad pipeline of protective therapeutics for hard-to-treat diseases, with an initial focus on neurodegenerative conditions and oncology. The highly specialized patient samples that power Alchemab's platform are made available through valued partnerships and collaborations with patient representative groups, biobanks, industry partners and academic institutions.

For more information, visit www.alchemab.com.

