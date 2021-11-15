Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (the "Company"), a digital technology company engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging in China, today announced that it will give a presentation at the "Q4 Virtual Investor Summit". During the presentation, the management team will provide an overview of the Company's business and an update on its critical strategic and operational initiatives. All investors interested in the Company are encouraged to listen to the live presentation using the link below:

Event Q4 Investor Summit Date November 16-17, 2021 Presentation November 16, at 9:30am ET Location https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0g_WfUCSiSF8KwLCAkaKw

"This year, leveraging our propriety technologies, we have successfully tapped into the 5G messaging business and provided our 5G message marketing platform to clients. The progress demonstrated our business execution and we'll continue to promote the 5G messaging business to improve the Company's competitiveness and create new sources of revenue and profits," said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea. "Datasea is fusing our business goals into every business decision, which is to focus on the long-term establishment of business advantages and sustainable development."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea's technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

About Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

The Q4 Virtual Investor Summit is held by Investor Summit, an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and micro-cap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring over 90 companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt.

