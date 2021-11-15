Future Market Insights: Pea Protein Ingredients Market to Expand by 2x as Sales in Bakery Sector Reach US$ 341.1 Mn: FMI

Future Market Insight's (FMI's) latest report on the pea protein ingredients market provides in-depth analysis of factors driving growth. It studies the market in terms of various segments including product type, application, and form across several countries and regions.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: Sales in the global pea protein ingredients market are poised to total US$ 1.25 Bn in 2021, opines FMI. Increasing demand for pea protein ingredients for bakery & snacks, beverages, and other food products will increase the sales in the market.

With growing trend of veganism across the U.S., India, the U.K. and Germany, consumption of plant-based protein products have surged over the past few years. On account of this, the market is predicted to surpass US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14115

Historically, the market grew at a healthy 6.4% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of pea protein ingredients has accelerated the sales. As it is rich in lysine and iron, consumers are increasing the consumption to reduce the risk of bone related diseases such as arthritis and others.

Apart from health benefits, sales of pea protein ingredients are expected to increase as a result of high demand among vegans. Also, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will result in higher sales of pea protein ingredients as consumers show higher inclination for healthy diet. Besides this, the demand for plant-based protein in sports nutrition will improve the sales in the pea protein ingredients market.

High prevalence of food allergies associated with meat products also is favoring the sales of pea protein ingredients. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 12. 2 million people have food allergy, with around 8% of children and 2% of adults allergic to sea-food and meat products.

In response to this, manufacturers have increased their research and development activities to develop new product lines for pea protein ingredients. On the back of aforementioned factors, the pea protein ingredients market is poised to expand at 7.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

"Growing consumer preference for natural and organic food products and increasing concerns pertaining to animal welfare are expected to boost the market. In order to cater to surging requirements, manufacturers are introducing new products, which augmenting sales in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Pea Protein Ingredients Market Study

North America is expected to account for over 79.2% of pea protein ingredients sales, with the U.S. dominating the market on the back of rising consumption of clean label food products

is expected to account for over 79.2% of pea protein ingredients sales, with the U.S. dominating the market on the back of rising consumption of clean label food products The U.K. pea protein ingredients market will account for 14% of market share in 2021

China's pea protein market will surpass US$ 64.3 Mn in 2021 on the back of growing demand for sustainable and affordable vegan protein products

pea protein market will surpass in 2021 on the back of growing demand for sustainable and affordable vegan protein products In terms of product, isolate pea proteins are expected to hold the lion's share owing to their high-quality nutrition and growing adoption among lactose-intolerant people

Sales of pea protein ingredients in bakery sector are expected to surge at 9.9% CAGR through 2021.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for plant-based products and increasing trend for vegan lifestyle will accelerate the growth in the market.

Absence of allergen properties in pea-protein ingredients as compared to other conventional plant-based proteins is expected to improve the adoption

Declining consumption of meat products due to intolerance of animal protein is likely to boost the market

Key Restraints

High cost of extraction and processing pea protein ingredients is anticipated to create the challenge for market players

Lack of processing outputs in emerging and low-income economies resulting in limited supply to hamper the sales.

View Full Report with Table of Content, Figure And Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-protein-ingredients-market

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the pea protein ingredients market are focusing on introducing new product lines in response to surging demand for clean label and non-GMO plant-based ingredients.

Also, some of the players are extensively investing in research and development activities to introduce new products in the market. Meanwhile, other players are collaborating with food manufacturers and end-users to expand their customer base. For instance:

In October 2021 , Ingredion Inc., unveiled its Prista Line of pulse-based ingredient solutions. The line includes Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour, Vitessence Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate, and Vitessence Prista P 360 faba bean protein concentrate for plant-protein-based applications including instant and ready-to-eat (RTE) products.

, Ingredion Inc., unveiled its of pulse-based ingredient solutions. The line includes Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour, Vitessence Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate, and Vitessence Prista P 360 faba bean protein concentrate for plant-protein-based applications including instant and ready-to-eat (RTE) products. In 2021, Ulrick & Shirt launched a new range of clean label, organic functional starches, and proteins.

In January 2020 , Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, announced a multi-year pea protein supply agreement with Roquette, a leader in plant-based ingredients and a pioneer of plant proteins.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

A&B Ingredients Inc.

Nutri Pea Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group PLC.

Cargill Incorporated

The Scoular Company

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Batory Foods

PLT Health Solutions

Prinova Group LLC

Burcon Nutrascience

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Glanbia Plc.

Roquette Frerès SA

AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.

World Food Processing L.L.C.

Yantai T. Full Biotech Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Wanshen Flour Products Co. Ltd.

Shandong Jindu Talin Foods Co. Ltd.

Others.

Direct Purchase The Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14115

More Valuable Insights on Pea Protein Ingredients Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an in-depth study of the global pea protein ingredients market, highlighting the growth prospects of the market through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals demand outlook of pea protein ingredients market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

By Application:

Bakery & Snacks

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Meat Analogs/Substitutes

Others

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into pea protein ingredients market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for pea protein ingredients market between 2021 and 2031

Pea protein ingredients market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Pea protein ingredients market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Paprika Color Market Snapshot : According to Future Market Insights (FMI) sales of paprika color will increase consistently to surpass US$76.92 Mn in 2021. Demand for paprika color is expected to grow at a 7.0% CAGR over the assessment period, from 2021 to 2031.

Dog Food Market Snapshot : The dog food market value is expected to reach US$ 44.83 Bn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall sales in the market will total US$ 81.65 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 6.2% for 2021-31.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-protein-ingredients-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/pea-protein-ingredients-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg