New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL), (OTCQB: DGTHF), (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has signed a new managed service campaign contract with a leading international earphone consumer brand. The initial social media content campaign is focused on leveraging Hashoff 2.0's new capabilities to create and distribute social content on key video-based applications. This is Hashoff 2.0's latest content contract in the consumer products category and is an expansion of a CMS platform now delivering multimedia content on a global scale.

This latest new client account is part of a longer-term agreement and will be billing against an existing $1,250,000 purchase order from a strategic channel partner. The purchase order is an open service agreement used to bill against multiple client accounts including a top VPN service software from the United Kingdom, and an NYSE listed retailer of prescription glasses and sunglasses, with headquarters based in New York City.

Hashoff 2.0's latest content marketing campaign from this top headphone company brand is looking to tap into target market consumers who are actively engaged in the e-sports, gaming, lifestyle, music and current event categories by way of multimedia-based video content creators on YouTube. Content will focus on a one-minute video integration to run at the beginning of a video made by the creators who will demonstrate the product and highlight favourable features and benefits and competitive advantages.

The KPI's (Key-Performance-Indicators) for the campaign are transforming social engagement into online sales to boost new customer activations for the earphone brand. Content will seek to drive consumers to e-commerce properties to increase daily consumer transactions on associated webstores. The specified link provided when posting also allows the client brand to track the efficacy of creators and promotion.

Charlie Thomas, Managing Director of Hashoff is quoted as saying "We are pleased to have secured another global brand as a key account. Our channel partnership program continues to pay dividends since the launch last fall. We are striving towards diversifying our customer base and delivering on revenue targets. This latest account is a credit to the tremendous work from our new business development and account service team."

Moving forward, Hashoff 2.0 will produce and distribute monthly campaigns for multimedia branded content. This is a managed service campaign associated with a longer-term SaaS licensing agreement with this key strategic channel partner.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is targeting social media, gaming and streaming technologies for M&A and licensing. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB as "DGTHF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "A2QB0L".

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including; DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, and Novartis, etc.[iv] Learn more by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

