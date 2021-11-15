AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports Revenue of $8.2 Million for the Third Quarter and $18.5 Million For the Nine-month Period

Shareholder Conference Call, Monday , November 15 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific
CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.
Lee Hamre commented, "Overall, we are pleased with our revenue growth and profitability when compared to the nine-month period of 2020. Our goal is to continue top-line growth while improving our bottom line through product mix, profit margins and cost-cutting measures. Additionally, our prices are increasing to reflect rising inflation.
"This quarter, $4.5 million of new equipment shipped from an order of new Taylor equipment generated in 2020. This new equipment carries margins of approximately three percent but allows us to purchase the old equipment, refurbish it and sell for margins in excess of 25 percent. Without this relationship, it would be more difficult, as well as more expensive, to purchase the used equipment that we need for resale."
Statement of Operations for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
The company reported revenue of approximately $8.2 million, a 72 percent increase when compared to revenue of approximately $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the quarter was $.815 million, a 10 percent increase when compared to gross profit of $.809 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit margins were significantly affected by a $4.5 million shipment of new equipment carrying three percent margins.
The Company reported net profit from operations of $.343 million for the quarter, a significant increase when compared to a net profit from operations of $.019 million for the comparable 2020 quarter. Net income for the quarter was $.083 million compared to net loss of ($.083) million for the comparable 2020 quarter.
Statement of Operations for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021
Revenue for the nine-month period was approximately $18.5 million an increase of 49 percent when compared to revenue of $9.1 million for the 2020 nine-month period.
Gross profit for the nine-month period was $3.0 million, an increase of 57 percent when compared to gross profit of $1.7 million for the 2020 nine-month period. Gross profit margins were 16 percent compared to gross profit margins of 18 percent for the comparable period. Gross profit margins were significantly affected by a $4.5 million shipment of new equipment carrying three percent margins in the third quarter.
The Company reported profit from operations of $1.6 million for the period, a significant increase when compared to profit from operations of $.197 million for the 2020 period. Net profit for the nine-month period was approximately $.527 million, compared to net loss of approximately ($.408 )million for the 2020 period.
Balance Sheet for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020
Assets were down $700,000 as recently returned rental equipment was sold and receivables tightened up. Cash balance increased $500,000 for the period. Total liabilities for the period have decreased as the lines of credit were paid down $1.5 million and Notes Payable (net of current portion) were reduced $500,000.
Conference Call
AmeraMex International, Inc. CEO Lee Hamre is hosting the Company's third quarter financial conference call Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.412.317.6026. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time until November 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 1016190
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
REVENUES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|7,591,527
|$
|5,168,949
|47
|%
|16,494,253
|$
|7,106,628
Rentals and Leases
|588,746
|711,463
|-17
|%
|2,015,667
|1,994,938
Total Sales
|8,180,273
|5,880,412
|39
|%
|18,509,920
|9,101,566
COST OF SALES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|7,169,018
|4,824,488
|14,922,284
|6,673,745
Rentals and Leases
|195,994
|247,398
|630,240
|744,796
Total Cost of Sales
|7,365,012
|5,071,886
|45
|%
|15,552,524
|7,418,541
GROSS PROFIT
|815,261
|808,526
|2,957,396
|1,683,025
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling Expense
|203,100
|136,591
|627,021
|284,591
Legal Settlement
|-
|428,700
|-
|428,700
General and Administrative
|269,029
|223,980
|743,259
|772,365
Total Operating Expenses
|472,129
|789,271
|1,370,280
|1,485,656
Profit (loss) From Operations
|343,132
|19,255
|1,587,116
|197,369
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest Expense, net
|(208,967
|)
|(260,989
|)
|(743,999
|)
|(887,522
|)
Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
|(20,373
|)
|-
|(110,551
|)
|-
Other Income (Expense)
|3,500
|-
|14,342
|(1,648
|)
Total Other Income (Expense)
|(225,840
|)
|(260,989
|)
|(840,208
|)
|(889,170
|)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|117,292
|(241,734
|)
|746,908
|(691,801
|)
PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES
|34,601
|(158,590
|)
|220,338
|(183,332
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|82,691
|$
|(83,144
|)
|$
|526,570
|$
|(508,469
|)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
|14,629,155
|15,068,318
|14,629,155
|15,068,318
Diluted
|14,629,155
|15,068,318
|14,629,155
|15,068,318
Earnings (loss) per Share
Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|-0.01
|$
|0.04
|$
|-0.03
Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|-0.01
|$
|0.04
|$
|-0.03
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30, 2021
|DECEMBER 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
|$
|924,162
|$
|407,881
Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,403,658
|768,371
Inventory, Net
|6,007,450
|5,873,569
Other Current Assets
|227,624
|198,531
Total Current Assets
|8,562,894
|7,248,352
Property and Equipment, Net
|986,922
|1,035,840
Rental Equipment, Net
|1,868,863
|3,624,376
Deferred Tax Assets, Net
|-
|158,124
Other Assets
|400,797
|453,410
Total Other Assets
|3,256,582
|5,271,750
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,819,476
|$
|12,520,102
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
|$
|1,995,644
|$
|620,200
Accrued Expenses
|254,918
|231,329
Joint Venture Liability
|210,000
|439,500
Lines of Credit
|4,268,938
|5,749,801
Notes Payable, Current Portion
|781,190
|911,265
Convertible Notes
|-
|150,683
Total Current Liabilities
|7,510,690
|8,102,778
Long-Term Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net
|62,214
|-
Notes Payable - Related Party
|652
|226,659
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|2,071,420
|2,597,935
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|2,134,286
|2,824,594
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|9,644,976
|10,927,372
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
|-
|-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
|-
|-
shares issued and outstanding
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|14,629
|14,549
14,629,155 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021
14,548,851 at December 31, 2020
Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,600,734
|21,545,614
Accumulated Deficit
|(19,440,863
|)
|(19,967,433
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,174,500
|1,592,730
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|11,819,476
|$
|12,520,102
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2021
|2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Profit (Loss)
|526,570
|(567,919
|)
Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
Depreciation and Amortization
|725,711
|676,983
Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
|62,214
|(204,761
|)
Marketing Services Paid in Stock
|46,400
|-
Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
|110,551
|-
Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|106,552
|-
Change in Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
|(635,287
|)
|(385,333
|)
Inventory
|1,476,799
|(2,553,432
|)
Other Current Assets
|(29,093
|)
|(27,531
|)
Accounts Payable
|1,375,444
|201,626
Accrued Expenses
|23,589
|492,674
NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|3,789,450
|(2,367,693
|)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for Property & Equipment
|(156,501
|)
|(135,025
|)
Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment
|(436,709
|)
|167,490
NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(593,210
|)
|32,465
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from Notes Payable
|2,081,198
|3,840,481
Payments on Notes Payable
|(2,824,788
|)
|(391,300
|)
Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|(226,007
|)
|(19,672
|)
Joint Venture Liability
|(229,500
|)
|(17,500
|)
Net Borrowing Under Lines of Credit
|(1,480,862
|)
|(980,546
|)
NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(2,679,959
|)
|2,431,463
NET INCREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|516,281
|96,235
Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|407,881
|114,504
Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|924,162
|210,739
CASH PAID FOR:
Interest
|599,030
|887,522
Income Taxes
|-
|-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|508,000
|-
Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
|178,027
|239,709
Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|964,600
|227,279
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
|Total
|Additional
|Stockholders'
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Treasury
|Accumulated
|Equity/
Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Stock
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
12/31/2019
|15,068,318
|$
|15,068
|$
|21,519,435
|$
|-
|$
|(19,384,743
|)
|$
|2,149,760
Net Loss
|(508,469
|)
|(508,469
|)
9/30/2020
|15,068,318
|$
|15,068
|$
|21,519,435
|$
|-
|$
|(19,893,212
|)
|$
|1,641,291
12/31/2020
|14,549,155
|$
|14,549
|$
|21,545,614
|$
|-
|$
|(19,967,433
|)
|$
|1,592,730
Stock for Services
|80,000
|80
|55,120
|55,200
Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|526,570
|526,570
9/30/2021
|14,629,155
|$
|14,629
|$
|21,600,734
|$
|-
|$
|(19,440,863
|)
|$
|2,174,500
|14,629,155
|14,629
|21,600,734
|-
|(19,440,863
|)
|2,174,500
