Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces Dates For 2022 Brown Girl and Brown Boy Kids Red Carpet Book Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA, / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / On the heels of a very successful launch of her children's book series, Dr. Pamela Gurley will be hosting a book tour sponsored by Big Circle Music Group and Black Authors Matter for her acclaimed Brown Girl and Brown Boy children's book series. An extension of her June 2021 Kid's Red Carpet book signing launch, the 2022 tour will commence in Austin, TX on March 5, 2022, and end in Orlando, FL on October 8, 2022. The tour, aimed at children who are underrepresented, will be in collaboration with other African American children's book authors. Authors who want to participate can visit https://iamdrpgurley.com/events/bgbbbooktour/.

The Brown Girl and Brown Boy series are social-emotional books addressing some of the greatest challenges children face in today's society. Part of the collection includes three special edition books that highlight black and brown children with down syndrome, autism, and other physical disabilities. This series focuses on representational childhood literacy, where the goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. "Representation is not just about color. It is also about culturally setting a standard of excellence for our children," says Dr. Gurley.

Dr. Pamela Gurley, a retired United States Army Veteran, who holds a Bachelor's in Psychology, a Master's in Health Service Administration, and a Doctorate degree in Management is the CEO and founder of numerous companies that focus on unapologetic living and advocacy for others. As a woman of color, Dr. Gurley also believes in the importance of empowerment, which is a significant element in the Brown Girl and Brown Boy series. She feels it is important for children to identify with the characters to aid in their mental, emotional, and physical development. Dr. Gurley is hopeful that this tour will set a positive example for underrepresented children to be able to accomplish whatever they set their minds to and to live their lives unapologetically. For more information on the book tour and on Dr. Gurley can be found on https://iamdrpgurley.com.

info@mayhem-ent.com | 310-910-590

SOURCE: Dr. Pamela Gurley

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672726/Dr-Pamela-Gurley-Announces-Dates-For-2022-Brown-Girl-and-Brown-Boy-Kids-Red-Carpet-Book-Tour