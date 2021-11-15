Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Bison Hemp Extracts, an up-and-coming Hemp Derived CBD infused products company, launched November 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Bison Hemp Extracts focuses on the extraction of clean, full spectrum Hemp Derived CBD to produce top quality products such as gummies and topicals. Bison Hemp is founded by the Oklahoma cannabis processing company, Bison Extracts.

Both Bison Hemp Extracts and Bison Extracts are female, veteran, and Oklahoman owned, dedicated to delivering the best support possible to the consumer by providing products you can trust. As a result of this belief, all Bison Hemp Extracts products are created in-house, to ensure that accuracy and care remains a top priority.

At Bison Hemp Extracts, we have a passion for giving back to the community and making the world a better place. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are at the core of who we are and what we stand for. The Bison Hemp family, or herd, is made up of talented, intelligent, and uniquely diverse and authentic individuals. Our family is chosen, not based on race, sexual orientation, or gender, but by their common values and desire to be a part of a creative brand and team. We strive to create a platform in this industry that values all individuals and brings us all together with a common goal of bringing awareness to natural medicine. Through innovation, research, and community conversation, we work hard to create full spectrum products people can use to assist in a more balanced life.

Bison Hemp exclusively uses full spectrum Hemp Derived CBD oil to produce their gummies and topicals. Full spectrum oil contains numerous plant extracts, allowing the flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids of the plant to shine through, which may give full spectrum a stronger effect when compared to a CBD isolate. Full spectrum CBD oil may also contain .3% or less of THC, which is thought to work in conjunction with the other plant extracts present to promote balance throughout the body's endocannabinoid system.

Bison Hemp's full spectrum Hemp Derived CBD Gummies are currently available for individual consumer sales and wholesale on our website in Sour Apple, Sour Watermelon, and Sour Peach flavors. Full Spectrum Hemp Derived CBD infused Topical and Face Creams are also available for individual and wholesale.

JOIN THE HERD: Make sure to check out our website www.bisonhempextracts.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram @bisonhempextracts to see more behind-the-scenes content and where you can find Bison Hemp near you!

Contact:

Necole Cantu (co-owner)

necolecantu@bisonextracts.com

918-830-4392

Brandee Spillman

(co-owner)

bspillman@cox.net

918-346-1900

Bison Hemp Extracts

5805 E 15th ST

Tulsa, OK 74112

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103330